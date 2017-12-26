Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins GM Jim Rutherford: Recent acquisitions did not alter approach

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, 6:12 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins center Riley Sheahan (left) attempts to skate around Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Las Vegas.
The Penguins' Ryan Reaves fights the Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak in the first period Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Ryan Reaves fights the Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak in the first period Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

The last three players the Penguins added to their lineup via trade have a certain something in common.

Jamie Oleksiak is a 6-foot-7, 255-pound defenseman nicknamed “The Big Rig.”

Riley Sheahan is a 6-3 checking center whose greatest strength might be his ability to lean on smaller skill players down low in the defensive zone.

Ryan Reaves is a 225-pound truck who hasn't lost a fight in three years.

They're big, heavy, physical players.

In a previous era, such acquisitions would have been universally lauded in NHL circles. Size was one of the most precious commodities in the trade market.

These days, it's a different story. The moves have raised some questions about the approach the Penguins are taking to roster building. They won back-to-back championships thanks, in large part, to their speed and skill. Are these deals dragging the team away from the philosophy that made it great?

General manager Jim Rutherford said no. In fact, he said the moves don't represent a concerted effort to change the composition of the team.

Getting Oleksiak added depth on defense that he might be able to parlay into a scoring forward via trade later in the season.

The addition of Sheahan was motivated by a desire to add NHL experience at a position where there was little on the opening-night roster.

Reaves was acquired to help protect the team's stars.

“These are guys that became available,” Rutherford said. “It's not that we've targeted a certain type of player. Certainly if there's a speed guy out there available, we would be on top of that player, too. We have enough speed on our team. We're not trying to change how we play. We're not moving away from speed because that's where the game is today.”

Coach Mike Sullivan took it a step further. Because Oleksiak, Sheahan and Reaves are all known for having good mobility for their size, he said the trades didn't detract from the team's identity. They added to it.

“We're looking for guys that we think can help us play the style of game that we want to play,” Sullivan said. “When we talk about personnel or potential acquisitions, we always try to answer that question. When you look at the guys you're talking about, we believe they can play the style of game that we're trying to play.”

The bulky players in question, for what it's worth, don't feel like they were brought in to change the direction of the roster.

Sheahan said the Penguins still think of themselves as a speed team, just like most of the other teams in the league do.

“I think it's part of the game now,” Sheahan said. “It's no different than it was in Detroit. You try to use what you do well to your advantage, and a lot of guys here skate well and move the puck well.”

Reaves saw it a little differently. He considers the Penguins a speed team with a little muscle mixed in.

“You need to have a nice balance,” Reaves said. “Too much meat in the lineup isn't going to win you too many games, but you've got to have a little bit in there.”

If anything, Reaves said, the change is a positive one. Teams no longer expect a night free from physical punishment when they play the Penguins, like he did when he visited as a member of the St. Louis Blues.

“I know every time we came into this building, I would go right after (Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin) and all those guys,” Reaves said. “That was the first thing I would do. I think it helps to have a little bit of pushback.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

