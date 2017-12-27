Penguins' Kris Letang out with lower-body injury

Defenseman Kris Letang won't play against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night due to a lower-body injury, coach Mike Sullivan said after morning skate.

Letang, 30, is in the midst of a subpar season coming off major neck surgery in April. When he's been on the ice at even strength, the Penguins have been outscored 38-14.

He has continued to be a workhorse, however, leading the Penguins in average ice time at close to 26 minutes per game. He also has continued to produce offensively, tied for seventh in the league in defenseman scoring with 25 points (2 goals, 23 assists) in 37 games.

Sullivan said Letang's status is day to day. The coach said the team hasn't considered any sort of plan to get Letang more rest at various points in the season.

“I'm not sure what a rest plan would have offered him,” Sullivan said. “I think when Kris is at his best is when he's playing. We're trying to put him in positions to be successful. We're trying to put him in situations where he can play to his strengths. He's an invaluable player for us. He plays in so many key situations. We've been trying to work with him, game in and game out, day in and day out, to help him establish that consistency to his game that we've all grown accustomed to.”

With Letang out, Matt Hunwick skated on the right side of a defense pair with Brian Dumoulin on Wednesday morning. Hunwick missed Saturday's game with Anaheim due to illness. The other defense pairs had Olli Maatta skating with Chad Ruhwedel and Ian Cole with Jamie Oleksiak.

Maatta was handling first-unit power-play duties.

Defenseman Justin Schultz, out since Dec. 5 with a lower-body injury, has resumed skating on his own but has not yet returned to practice with his teammates.

With the Penguins struggling to stay above .500 and general manager Jim Rutherford suggesting a roster shakeup is possible if not likely, trade rumors are likely to swirl regularly around the Penguins as the league's holiday roster freeze lifts a minute after midnight Wednesday night.

Letang's name was thrown into the trade-rumor blender by Canadian television analyst Nick Kypreos during Saturday night's Hockey Night in Canada broadcast. Cole has been mentioned as a trade chip for the last few weeks.

Rutherford has said the idea of dealing a defenseman for a forward to improve the team's depth scoring has been on his radar.

“There have certainly been conversations, both from the outside and the inside,” Cole said. “It's something where it's a little weird, but as a professional, there's not much as players we can do about it. Just try to continue to play well and try to win hockey games, because that's the most important thing.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.