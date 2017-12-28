With injuries piling up, Penguins call up defenseman Frankie Corrado

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With injuries starting to pile up on the blue line, the Penguins called up defenseman Frankie Corrado from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL on Thursday.

Chad Ruhwedel left Wednesday night's game with Columbus in the second period due to an undisclosed injury.

Kris Letang missed Wednesday's game with a lower-body injury.

Justin Schultz has been out since Dec. 5 with a lower-body injury. He has been skating on his own but not yet practicing with teammates.

Ruhwedel, Letang and Schultz are the team's only right-handed NHL regulars on defense.

Corrado, a 24-year-old right-hander, has been called up three times this season and has fared well in limited NHL action.

He has a goal, seven assists and a plus-6 rating in 19 games with Wilkes-Barre.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.