Penguins Daniel Sprong set to make season debut

DETROIT – There will be a lot of attention paid to top prospect Daniel Sprong's dangerous, accurate shot when he makes his NHL season debut Sunday night as the Penguins take on the Detroit Red Wings.

Another of Sprong's attributes, however – competitiveness – might explain how the 20-year-old winger earned himself a spot in the lineup in the first place.

The Penguins made a round of call-ups Friday morning, and Sprong wasn't one of them. He proceeded to go out and record a hat trick for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton that day. He was called up the next morning.

Sprong played it cool after morning skate Sunday, saying he didn't use the snub as motivation.

“I always want to play good games,” Sprong said. “Every game's important. Someone's always watching. (Adam) Johnson made two good plays for the first two goals. I was just in the right spot and had a chance to put them in. We played well as a team that game and I just got the bounces my way.”

Coach Mike Sullivan wasn't necessarily buying that line.

“All these guys are competitive guys. They want to play in the NHL,” Sullivan said. “When a player gets called up and if you're not that guy, you want to do everything in your power to try to be that guy the next time that opportunity presents itself. I'm sure that was Daniel's competitive nature.

“We're hoping he can bring that competitiveness to our team. Certainly, he's a very good player. He all have high expectations. Our hope is we can continue to grow his game.”

Matt Murray will start in goal after sitting out one game with an upper-body injury. Evgeni Malkin, who sat out Saturday's practice with an illness, will play as well, Sullivan said.

Injured defensemen Kris Letang and Justin Schultz participated in morning skate but are not yet expected to return to the lineup Sunday night.

It was Letang's first practice with teammates since suffering a lower-body injury Dec. 23. He declined to speak with reporters afterwards.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.