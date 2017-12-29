Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins' Dominik Simon, Frankie Corrado next men up for depleted lineup

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, 1:42 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins center Dominik Simon (49) in the first period during an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Saturday, Dec 16, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
RALEIGH, N.C. – With a series of injuries suddenly thinning the ranks in the Penguins dressing room, defenseman Frankie Corrado and winger Dominik Simon are the next men up.

Based on the personnel at morning skate in Raleigh, Corrado will take the place of Chad Ruhwedel, who is week to week with an upper-body injury, and Simon will be in for Bryan Rust, who is out long term with an upper-body injury, when the Penguins face the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night.

Corrado will be playing his fourth NHL game of the season. Simon will be returning to the lineup after missing the last two games as a healthy scratch.

In addition to Rust and Ruhwedel, who were injured Wednesday night against Columbus, defensemen Kris Letang and Justin Schultz remain out with lower-body injuries. No. 1 goalie Matt Murray is day to day with an upper-body injury, which thrusts Tristan Jarry into the starting role Friday night.

“It's never easy when players go down. These guys are difficult guys to replace, but having said that, our expectation and our belief is we still have enough that we can win games,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “The guys that are being asked to play in the lineup tonight, we believe they're good enough to get the job done and it's a great opportunity for them to make an impression.”

The injuries also may have helped change general manager Jim Rutherford's attitude a bit when it comes to the idea of making a major roster-altering trade.

Earlier this month in Las Vegas, Rutherford said he was considering a move or series of moves to shake up his struggling team. This led to a proliferation of trade rumors, including the unlikely notion that the Penguins might be shopping Letang.

On his radio show Thursday night on 105.9 FM, Rutherford sounded more like a GM still evaluating his options.

“We'll consider anything if we feel that we can make the team better, but at this point in time, we've got a bunch of inured players,” Rutherford said. “We've got some signs that we're coming out of this. So it's business as usual. It's not panic to think that we have to do something, but my job as it goes normally is that I talk to different GMs about different things. I'll continue to do that.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

