Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Hits keep coming: Penguins' Matt Murray, Bryan Rust, Chad Ruhwedel injured

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 2:24 p.m.
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray makes the final save on the Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin in the shootout Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray makes the final save on the Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin in the shootout Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 8 minutes ago

Penguins goaltender Matt Murray has an upper-body injury and won't play Friday against the Carolina Panthers, and Bryan Rust will be out “longer term,” coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday after practice.

Sullivan said Murray's status is day-to-day, but he will travel with the team. It's the second time he will miss games. He was out Nov. 27-Dec. 14 with a lower-body injury.

Sullivan is confident that Murray's replacement Tristan Jarry, can fill the void.

“Tristan is a good goalie,” Sullivan said. “He's played some good games for us. He's helped us win some games.

“We think Tristan can step in there and be a solid goalie for us. He can make a timely save. He's very, very capable. He handles the puck well. There are a lot of things I like about Tristan's game.”

Jarry has a 5-2 record in 11 games (nine starts), with a 2.43 goals-against average and a 91.8 save percentage.

The Penguins' lengthy injury list also includes defenseman Chad Ruhwedel, who missed practice Thursday with an upper body injury. Ruhwedel is “week-to-week,” Sullivan said.

Those situations are on top of lower body injuries to defensemen Kris Letang and Justin Schultz. Letang won't play in Carolina, Sullivan said, and Schultz has been out since Dec. 5.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.