Hits keep coming: Penguins' Matt Murray, Bryan Rust, Chad Ruhwedel injured

Penguins goaltender Matt Murray has an upper-body injury and won't play Friday against the Carolina Panthers, and Bryan Rust will be out “longer term,” coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday after practice.

Sullivan said Murray's status is day-to-day, but he will travel with the team. It's the second time he will miss games. He was out Nov. 27-Dec. 14 with a lower-body injury.

Sullivan is confident that Murray's replacement Tristan Jarry, can fill the void.

“Tristan is a good goalie,” Sullivan said. “He's played some good games for us. He's helped us win some games.

“We think Tristan can step in there and be a solid goalie for us. He can make a timely save. He's very, very capable. He handles the puck well. There are a lot of things I like about Tristan's game.”

Jarry has a 5-2 record in 11 games (nine starts), with a 2.43 goals-against average and a 91.8 save percentage.

The Penguins' lengthy injury list also includes defenseman Chad Ruhwedel, who missed practice Thursday with an upper body injury. Ruhwedel is “week-to-week,” Sullivan said.

Those situations are on top of lower body injuries to defensemen Kris Letang and Justin Schultz. Letang won't play in Carolina, Sullivan said, and Schultz has been out since Dec. 5.