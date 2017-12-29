Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins' Kris Letang not believed to be on trading block

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, 2:06 p.m.
The Penguins' Kris Letang fights for the puck with the Avalanche Mikko Rantanen in the second period Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Kris Letang fights for the puck with the Avalanche Mikko Rantanen in the second period Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 1 hour ago

RALEIGH, N.C. — While his teammates were wrapping up morning skate Friday morning in Raleigh, injured defenseman Kris Letang was completing an off-ice workout in a near-by hallway.

There was no for-sale sign on his back.

Contrary to several reports over the last few days, the Penguins are not believed to be shopping Letang around the league for a possible trade, multiple sources confirmed.

Letang, 30, has been out since suffering a lower-body injury Dec. 23 against Anaheim. He's had an up-and-down season, ranking among the top 10 in the league in defenseman scoring but the bottom 10 in the league in defenseman plus-minus rating.

He is the third-longest tenured Penguins player behind Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. He has four years left on an eight-year contract with an average annual salary of $7.25 million.

Television analyst Nick Kypreos first reported the Penguins were shopping Letang on Hockey Night in Canada last Saturday.

Earlier this month in Las Vegas, general manager Jim Rutherford said he was considering making a move or series of moves to shake up the roster of his struggling team.

Since then, Letang and Chad Ruhwedel have joined Justin Schultz on the injured list and the Penguins secured a dramatic comeback win over Columbus on Wednesday night.

Those developments seemed to have cooled the GM's trade plans for now.

“We'll consider anything if we feel that we can make the team better, but at this point in time, we've got a bunch of inured players,” Rutherford said Thursday night on his radio show on 105.9 FM. “We've got some signs that we're coming out of this. So it's business as usual. It's not panic to think that we have to do something, but my job as it goes normally is that I talk to different GMs about different things. I'll continue to do that.”

Rutherford reiterated that he would like to see his team improve its scoring depth.

“You have to see what's available,” he said. “You can always upgrade every position if something comes along. You just have to listen and see what names are out there. But if we could get more balance in scoring on the forward lines, that's going to help. Getting Schultz and Letang back so we get the puck to the forwards better and get that transition game going, that's going to help us. We'll get these guys back and see what comes along.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

Related Content
Penguins' Kris Letang, wife Catherine Laflamme expecting 2nd child 
The rich get richer. Already blessed with a sickeningly beautiful family, Kris Letang and wife Catherine Laflamme announced on Instagram Wednesday night that they are expecting ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.