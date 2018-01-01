Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins call up Simon, send three down

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, 11:06 a.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins center Dominik Simon (49) in the first period during an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Saturday, Dec 16, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Pittsburgh Penguins center Dominik Simon (49) in the first period during an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Saturday, Dec 16, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Updated 3 hours ago

The Penguins made some changes around the edges of their roster Monday, indicating that one of their injured defensemen might be ready to return to the lineup.

The Penguins called up winger Dominik Simon and sent down winger Garrett Wilson, defenseman Andrey Pedan and goalie Casey DeSmith.

After the moves, the Penguins can count 13 forwards, six defensemen and two goalies among the healthy members of their roster.

Because they rarely operate with fewer than seven healthy defensemen, it's likely that Kris Letang, who has been out since Dec. 23, or Justin Schultz, who has been out since Dec. 5, will return for Tuesday night's game in Philadelphia.

Simon's stay in Wilkes-Barre was a brief one. He was sent down Saturday morning when Daniel Sprong was recalled, then scored a highlight-reel game-winner in a 2-1 overtime win over Hershey on Saturday night.

