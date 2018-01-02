Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Fourth line fuels offensive outburst for Penguins vs. Flyers

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 9:51 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA — Conor Sheary and Phil Kessel sat in a corner of the postgame locker room, sharing a laugh.

Ryan Reaves joked about asking Jakub Voracek for a fight.

On his way to the team bus, Justin Schultz peered under an empty palate on the ground floor of the Wells Fargo Center after seeing a rat scurry in that direction.

For one night at least, the Penguins blew the lid off their pressure cooker of a disappointing season and celebrated a decisive 5-1 victory over the rival Philadelphia Flyers.

Fourth-line wingers Reaves and Tom Kuhnhackl led the way, scoring during a four-goal second-period explosion.

“We know these guys care,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “And they try. It's never easy when your team goes through the struggles that we've gone through here to try to get in the win column and stay in the playoff race. I thought it was a great effort by everybody.”

The win kept the Penguins out of the basement in the Metropolitan Division. Coming into the game, they led the last-place Flyers by one point.

“It's a big rivalry,” Reaves said. “Obviously you want to bury your rivals.”

The Penguins took control with three goals in a four-minute span with the score tied 1-1 midway through the second.

The first goal came when Riley Sheahan dragged a puck to the blue paint and Reaves jammed it past goalie Brian Elliott. It was Reaves' second goal of the season, snapping a 37-game drought.

Reaves was in fine form during his postgame meeting with reporters.

First, he revealed the nickname he uses for Sheahan.

“Shebang kind of stepped up,” Reaves said.

Then he explained why, after recording a goal and an assist, he didn't complete the Gordie Howe hat trick with a fight.

“I asked Voracek, but he said no,” Reaves said. “I was very shocked. He's pretty tough.”

Finally, he said he was looking forward to talking to Elliott, his good friend from their days as teammates in St. Louis.

“You guys are keeping me. I gotta go chirp him right now,” Reaves said. “Chirp him and thank him, obviously.”

Forty seconds after Reaves scored, Sheary won a race with defenseman Andrew MacDonald for a loose puck in the neutral zone and scored on a breakaway, netting his second goal in his last 12 games.

Less than two minutes after that, Kuhnhackl took a pass from Sheahan at the left hash marks and muscled a shot under the crossbar. It was his second goal of the season.

“We're just glad we saw the pucks go in the net,” Kuhnhackl said.

It was the kind of offensive outburst that became the Penguins' trademark over the last two championship seasons but hadn't happened much lately.

“We were working hard (before Tuesday). It just seems like the story of the year. We weren't burying our chances,” Sheary said. “I think tonight was definitely a momentum builder for us. Hopefully we can string a few together.”

From an injury perspective, the game was a bloodbath for the Penguins.

Starting goalie Tristan Jarry left in the second period after suffering an apparent wrist injury on a Michael Raffl slash during a net-front scramble.

Brian Dumoulin played two shifts after taking a Claude Giroux shot to the head in the second period but did not finish the game.

Carter Rowney didn't take a shift past the first period because of an injury.

Sullivan said all three will be re-evaluated when the team returns home.

Jamie Oleksiak also went to the locker room with an injury in the second period, but he returned for the third and was feeling well enough to score his first Penguins goal on a power play with about six minutes left and record a fighting major.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

The Penguins' Ryan Reaves celebrates his goal against the Flyers during the second period Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Philadelphia.
Getty Images
The Penguins' Ryan Reaves celebrates his goal against the Flyers during the second period Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Philadelphia.
Valtteri Filppula of the Flyers and Olli Maatta of the Penguins battle for the puck during the second period Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Philadelphia.
Getty Images
Valtteri Filppula of the Flyers and Olli Maatta of the Penguins battle for the puck during the second period Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Philadelphia.
The Penguins' Ian Cole falls to the ice against the Flyers during the second period Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Philadelphia.
Getty Images
The Penguins' Ian Cole falls to the ice against the Flyers during the second period Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Philadelphia.
The Flyers' Michael Raffl can't get a shot past the Penguins' Tristan Jarry during the second period Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Philadelphia.
The Flyers' Michael Raffl can't get a shot past the Penguins' Tristan Jarry during the second period Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Philadelphia.
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby is checked by the Flyers' Sean Couturier during the first period Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Philadelphia.
Getty Images
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby is checked by the Flyers' Sean Couturier during the first period Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Philadelphia.
The Penguins' Brian Dumoulin skates past the Flyers' Jakub Voracek during the first period Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Philadelphia.
Getty Images
The Penguins' Brian Dumoulin skates past the Flyers' Jakub Voracek during the first period Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Philadelphia.
The Penguins' Justin Schultz makes a play along the boards against the Flyers during the second period Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Philadelphia.
Getty Images
The Penguins' Justin Schultz makes a play along the boards against the Flyers during the second period Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Philadelphia.
The Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak and the Flyers' Brandon Manning fight during the third period Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Philadelphia.
Getty Images
The Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak and the Flyers' Brandon Manning fight during the third period Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Philadelphia.
Conor Sheary celebrates his goal against the Flyers during the second period Jan. 2, 2018 in Philadelphia.
Getty Images
Conor Sheary celebrates his goal against the Flyers during the second period Jan. 2, 2018 in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Flyers' Jordan Weal, right, tries to get a shot past Pittsburgh Penguins' Tristan Jarry during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Flyers' Jordan Weal, right, tries to get a shot past Pittsburgh Penguins' Tristan Jarry during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Tristan Jarry, right, has an injury checked during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Tristan Jarry, right, has an injury checked during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.