Penguins notebook: Goaltending is risky business against Flyers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When the Penguins play the Philadelphia Flyers, the goalie who starts the game doesn't always finish it.

In fact, over the past seven meetings between the intrastate rivals, the Penguins starter has left with an injury three times.

On Tuesday night, Tristan Jarry left in the second period with an apparent wrist injury after taking a slash from Michael Raffl in a net-front scramble.

Earlier this season, Matt Murray suffered a lower-body injury when Jakub Voracek slid feet-first into the crease Nov. 27. In 2016, Murray suffered a concussion when Brayden Schenn kneed him in the head in the regular-season finale April 9.

None of the three plays in question was a classic case of a player running the goalie. All three could be explained away as accidental contact while trying to score a goal.

Still, it prompts a question: Does something more need to be done to protect goalies from physical punishment, especially when the Flyers are involved?

It's a dilemma for defensemen. In the past, they could hook, hold, cross-check or otherwise impede a forward rushing toward the net. Now, such an action will be met immediately with a referee's whistle.

“Your position has to be really spot on,” defenseman Ian Cole said. “Otherwise, if you're not in perfect position, you can't limit that lane to the net without hooking or holding or doing whatever, which have been limited. It's more about positioning and skating yourself into the correct position to prevent those guys from getting there, and this team in Philly has a lot of guys that are really good around the net front.”

It's also worth asking whether referees can do more to protect goaltenders.

“That's a tough question,” Cole said. “I think everyone's intending to protect goalies. I don't think it's an oversight by any means. But I do think we, as defensemen and our teams, always need to do a good job protecting our goalies and limiting guys' ice and their ability to get to the net. If we do that, it shouldn't put refs in the position to have to make that choice.”

Injury report

The Penguins canceled Wednesday's practice, thus pushing back a day public updates on the condition of three players injured in Tuesday night's game in Philadelphia.

In addition to Jarry's injury, defenseman Brian Dumoulin left after taking a puck to the head and Carter Rowney did not play beyond the first period.

In case of emergency

In Wilkes-Barre, goalie Michael Leighton, a 36-year-old veteran of 111 career NHL games who was acquired last month in a trade with Arizona, is out on a week-to-week basis with a lower-body injury.

With Leighton out and Jarry's status in doubt, the Baby Pens did not want to risk an injury to top call-up option Casey DeSmith by playing him Friday night against Bridgeport. So they started ECHL call-up Anthony Peters and looked to the past for an emergency back-up.

They signed and dressed former Penguins goalie Sebastien Caron, who lives in the Wilkes-Barre area. Now 37, Caron retired from pro hockey in 2016. He last played for the Penguins in 2006.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.