Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins' Brian Dumoulin, Carter Rowney out; Tristan Jarry practices

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
Penguins' Carter Rowney fights for the puck with the Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara in the first period Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins' Carter Rowney fights for the puck with the Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara in the first period Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 2 hours ago

Penguins center Carter Rowney is out for “a minimum of four weeks” because of an upper-body injury and defenseman Brian Dumoulin has been diagnosed with a concussion and is “day-to-day,' coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday morning.

Rowney did not play after the first period of Tuesday night's win at Philadelphia; Dumoulin was stuck in the head by a puck off a Claude Giroux shot in the second period of that game.

“He's doing extremely well, and so we're hopeful we'll get him back in a timely fashion,” Sullivan said.

The Penguins, however, apparently dodged a bullet concerning backup goalie Tristan Jarry, who took part in the morning skate. Matt Murray, though, is expected to start against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Early Thursday morning before the team skate, injured Penguins players Bryan Rust and Chad Ruhwedel were on the PPG Paints Arena ice skating. Both players remain on the injured reserve list because of upper-body ailments.

“No update,” Sullivan said. “They are making progress, but they are longer-term, so there's no real update as far as a timeframe is concerned.”

With Rowney out, Jake Guentzel was centering the third line between Carl Hagelin and Daniel Sprong. Two days after being a healthy scratch, Matt Hunwick was paired with Kris Letang at the morning skate.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.