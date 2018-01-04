Penguins' Brian Dumoulin, Carter Rowney out; Tristan Jarry practices

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penguins center Carter Rowney is out for “a minimum of four weeks” because of an upper-body injury and defenseman Brian Dumoulin has been diagnosed with a concussion and is “day-to-day,' coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday morning.

Rowney did not play after the first period of Tuesday night's win at Philadelphia; Dumoulin was stuck in the head by a puck off a Claude Giroux shot in the second period of that game.

“He's doing extremely well, and so we're hopeful we'll get him back in a timely fashion,” Sullivan said.

The Penguins, however, apparently dodged a bullet concerning backup goalie Tristan Jarry, who took part in the morning skate. Matt Murray, though, is expected to start against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Early Thursday morning before the team skate, injured Penguins players Bryan Rust and Chad Ruhwedel were on the PPG Paints Arena ice skating. Both players remain on the injured reserve list because of upper-body ailments.

“No update,” Sullivan said. “They are making progress, but they are longer-term, so there's no real update as far as a timeframe is concerned.”

With Rowney out, Jake Guentzel was centering the third line between Carl Hagelin and Daniel Sprong. Two days after being a healthy scratch, Matt Hunwick was paired with Kris Letang at the morning skate.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.