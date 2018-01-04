Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins' Jan. 14 game time changed to avoid Steelers playoff conflict

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger leads the fans in a cheer before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Penguins and the Nashville Predators, on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger leads the fans in a cheer before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Penguins and the Nashville Predators, on Monday, May 29, 2017.

Updated 7 minutes ago

If you were wondering what to do with those tickets, your life was made a little easier.

And if you have tickets to both events, even better.

The Penguins' Jan. 14 game vs. the Rangers at PPG Paints Arena has been moved to 7:30 p.m. from 12:30 p.m., meaning there no longer is a conflict with the Steelers' AFC divisional round game vs. either Jacksonville, Tennessee or Kansas City at 1 p.m. at Heinz Field.

The Penguins' game will be aired nationally on NBC Sports Network. The game was originally set to air nationally at 12:30 p.m. on NBC.

The Steelers host the highest remaining seed from the wild-card round in the divisional round at 1:05 p.m. that day.

The Penguins, incidentally, have a scheduled off days both on Jan. 21 – date of the AFC championship – and Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 4.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.