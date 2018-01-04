Penguins' Jan. 14 game time changed to avoid Steelers playoff conflict
If you were wondering what to do with those tickets, your life was made a little easier.
And if you have tickets to both events, even better.
The Penguins' Jan. 14 game vs. the Rangers at PPG Paints Arena has been moved to 7:30 p.m. from 12:30 p.m., meaning there no longer is a conflict with the Steelers' AFC divisional round game vs. either Jacksonville, Tennessee or Kansas City at 1 p.m. at Heinz Field.
TIME CHANGE: You asked for it. You got it.The Penguins will take on the Rangers on Sunday, January 14 at 7:30PM ET (a change from the original schedule). The game will be nationally televised on NBCSN ( @NHLonNBCSports ). #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/Tkvr28uJmT— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 4, 2018
The Penguins' game will be aired nationally on NBC Sports Network. The game was originally set to air nationally at 12:30 p.m. on NBC.
The Steelers host the highest remaining seed from the wild-card round in the divisional round at 1:05 p.m. that day.
The Penguins, incidentally, have a scheduled off days both on Jan. 21 – date of the AFC championship – and Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 4.