Daniel Sprong scores twice; Tristan Jarry posts shutout as Penguins top Islanders

NEW YORK — When captain Sidney Crosby teamed up with wingers Jake Guentzel and Conor Sheary on the Sid and the Kids Line, it carried the Penguins through much of the second half of last season.

Sid and the Kids were at it again Friday night, but this time, it was different cast of youngsters.

Daniel Sprong, 20-year-old winger, had two goals and an assist and Tristan Jarry, 22-year-old goalie, turned in a brilliant 31-save shutout, leading a resurgent effort from Crosby and the Penguins in a 4-0 victory over the New York Islanders.

The Penguins won for the third time in their past seven games and bounced back from a decisive 4-0 loss to Carolina the night before.

“We played fast,” Crosby said. “We generated a lot of shots, a lot of opportunities. That's more the way we need to play.”

Crosby had a goal and three assists, ending an eight-game goal drought and recording his first four-point game of the season.

Crosby and the Penguins have had moments in the past two months where they have appeared to find their form, only to regress shortly thereafter. At the risk of falling into the Charlie-Brown-attempting-a-field-goal trap, this sure looked like prime Crosby and prime Penguins on Friday night.

“He was a force out there,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “He was a threat every shift. I know Sid's effort and his commitment level is always there. He cares so much about this team and this organization and trying to help this team win.

“To see him have the night that he had tonight I hope gives him a big boost of confidence. That's the guy that we love and grow to appreciate and admire.”

The Penguins did most of their damage in the second period.

First, Crosby stole a puck in the defensive zone, took off up the left wing on a two-on-one and fed Sprong for his first goal of the season.

Then, Crosby made a cross-ice pass on the power play to set up Evgeni Malkin for a knee-drop one-timer from the right circle.

Finally, Crosby picked up the rebound of a Sprong shot off the end boards and banked it in off goalie Jaroslav Halak.

When the Penguins killed a 77-second five-on-three disadvantage late in the second, the Islanders were basically cooked. When Sprong darted to the middle of the ice and picked a corner on Halak late in the third, it was all over.

The combination of Crosby, Sprong and Dominik Simon was a revelation, combining for nine points.

“Every time (Crosby is) out there, you try not to watch the game and you try to play the game,” Sprong said. “He made an unbelievable pass to me. I had a whole open net to put it in. How smart he is out there, when he went off the goalie, not many guys can do that.”

Jarry was outstanding, bouncing back after leaving Tuesday's game in Philadelphia early with an apparent wrist injury. Most notably, he bailed out teammate Ian Cole with a save on a John Tavares shot from the slot after a defensive-zone turnover in the first period.

Jarry's save percentage is up to .928 for the season and it would surprise no one if he started Sunday's game with Boston over Matt Murray.

“I think it comes easier and easier every game,” Jarry said. “I'm settling in a lot quicker. I think that's been a huge thing.”

Most importantly, though, this was a Penguins team playing on its toes, with defensemen joining the rush and forwards pursuing the puck relentlessly on the forecheck.

“That's the identity we're trying to play to each and every night,” Sullivan said, “and that's the standard we have to hold ourselves to each and every night.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.