Penguins to start Tristan Jarry in net against Islanders

NEW YORK — Looking to bounce back from a decisive loss to Carolina at home the night before, the Penguins will turn to Tristan Jarry in net against the New York Islanders on Friday night.

Jarry will make his return to the ice after suffering an injury to wrist and leaving in the second period of a 5-1 Penguins win in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Jarry is in the midst of a solid rookie season, going 6-3-2 with a 2.36 goals-against average and .922 save percentage in 13 appearances.

His most impressive achievement, however, is stabilizing the team's fortunes in back-to-back situations.

The first four times the Penguins played on consecutive days this season, they were beaten badly. With Antti Niemi in net, they lost to Chicago once and Tampa Bay twice by a combined score of 22-6. The one time Matt Murray started on consecutive days, the Penguins lost 7-1 to Winnipeg.

Since Jarry took over the back-up role in November, the Penguins are 2-0-2 in the tail end of back-to-backs. They've outscored opponents 15-9 in those games.

“I think a lot of it is mindset,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “I think a lot of it is just a preparedness and a willingness to play the game the right way and become hard to play against. I think the players deserve a lot of credit for the results we've got back-to-back as of late.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.