Penguins

Penguins' Brian Dumoulin on track to face Bruins; Tristan Jarry gets nod in net

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, 1:03 p.m.
The Penguins' Brian Dumoulin skates past the Flyers' Jakub Voracek during the first period Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Philadelphia.
Getty Images
Getty Images

Updated 3 hours ago

Defenseman Brian Dumoulin is on track to make his return to the lineup Sunday night when the Penguins play host to the red-hot Boston Bruins.

Dumoulin suffered a concussion when he was struck in the top of the helmet by a Claude Giroux shot Tuesday night in Philadelphia. Coach Mike Sullivan said Dumoulin's status would be a game-time decision.

He skated with Kris Letang on the team's top defense pair during morning skate.

“I was just boxing a guy out and didn't even see it,” Dumoulin said. “When I got hit, it kind of felt like a bell went off in my head. Obviously you want to take it easy with concussions now and stuff like that. Feeling a lot better now.”

Based on the defense pairs the team used in morning skate, Jamie Oleksiak will come out of the lineup to make room for Dumoulin. Ian Cole, Justin Schultz, Olli Maatta and Matt Hunwick joined Letang and Dumoulin in the top six.

Sullivan was complimentary of Oleksiak's game since he came to the Penguins in a trade with Dallas last month, noting his size, strength and mobility. When making out his lineup on defense, Sullivan said he's looking for players who will make “smart, efficient, calculated decisions” with the puck.

“I think when we play that way, I think we're harder to play against because we don't turn the puck over as much,” Sullivan said. “That's what we're asking of all of our defensemen and Jamie's no different.”

Tristan Jarry will make his second consecutive start in goal.

Jarry is 2-2-0 with a .958 save percentage in his last five appearances. Matt Murray, meanwhile, is 1-3-0 with a .867 save percentage in his last five games.

“We believe in both of these guys,” Sullivan said. “Matt Murray is an accomplished guy for a young goaltender. We know he's a good goalie. He's had his struggles as of late, but it doesn't change the faith we have in him. We know he's a good goalie. We know he's going to pull his game together and be an important part of our team moving forward. Right now, Tristan's playing extremely well and we think he's deserving of the start.”

The Penguins will face a Bruins team coming off a 7-1 blowout win over Carolina on Saturday night. They've won eight of their last nine games, outscoring opponents by a 39-10 margin during that span.

“They're balanced, they've got a lot of young kids that bring a lot of energy and they're hungry,” Sullivan said. “And they have skill. Their top line has been really good for them. We know we're going to have our hands full. They're a team that's playing with a lot of confidence right now.”

Defenseman Chad Ruhwedel, out since Dec. 27 with an upper-body injury also was a full participant in morning skate. He was on a fourth defense pair with Oleksiak. Sullivan said Ruhwedel's status would also be a game-time decision.

With Dumoulin and Ruhwedel close to returning, defenseman Frankie Corrado cleared waivers Sunday and is therefore eligible to be assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

