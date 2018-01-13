Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby continue scoring sprees as Penguins top Red Wings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When we last left Evgeni Malkin, his overtime heroics carried the Penguins to victory as they began a CBA-mandated week off last Sunday.

Five days off did nothing to cool the Russian superstar down.

Malkin scored before the game was four minutes old, finished with two goals and two assists and led the Penguins to a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins have strung together three wins for just the third time this season. They moved into a tie with the Rangers for fourth place in the Metropolitan Division.

Malkin has six goals and 13 points in his last eight games. He has back-to-back games with at least three points.

Sidney Crosby, who had a goal and an assist, is also in the midst of a scoring spree. He has nine points in his last three games.

While the Penguins finally seem to be getting their acts together after an uneven first half of the season, the victory was improbable in one sense. They won despite taking seven minor penalties, leaning on a penalty kill unit that allowed only one power-play goal to Justin Abdelkader in the second period.

Showing the same form they exhibited in back-to-back wins over the Islanders and Bruins before the break, the Penguins were fast, aggressive and on their toes in the first period, scoring once at even strength and once on the power play.

First, Carl Hagelin tracked down a deflected Olli Maatta point shot at the side of the net and centered to Malkin for a goal from the slot about three minutes in.

Later, off the rush on the power play, Phil Kessel drove to the net with his stick on the ice and redirected in a cross-ice Crosby pass with about three minutes left in the period.

The Penguins didn't pull away in the period, however, for a very good reason: They took four penalties.

The penalty kill has been a tremendous asset for the Penguins in recent weeks.

They came into Saturday having gone seven games without giving up a power-play goal, registering 17 successful kills in a row. Since Dec. 1, they lead the league with a 94.0 success rate.

They survived the first five minutes they spent shorthanded Saturday, but eventually, Detroit broke through when Abdelkader jammed the rebound of a Tomas Tatar shot between goalie Tristan Jarry's pads with about seven minutes left in the first period.

The Penguins shrugged off the goal against without much of a problem.

Kessel's power-play goal restored the lead late in the first.

Malkin put the Penguins up by two in the second period when he took a pass from Kessel off the rush and slid a shot past goalie Jimmy Howard along the ice.

Crosby took a pass from Kessel in the slot and tacked on a power-play goal in the third period with a shot inside the right post.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.