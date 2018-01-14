Tristan Jarry to start for Penguins against Rangers as Matt Murray remains out

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tristan Jarry will start on consecutive days for the second time this season when the Penguins play host to the New York Rangers on Sunday night.

Matt Murray, who missed Saturday's game for personal reasons, has rejoined the team but will not be in the lineup against the Rangers.

“Matt will address the media at an appropriate time, but at this time, we're giving him his personal space and we're asking everybody to respect that,” coach Mike Sullivan said.

The first time Jarry started on consecutive days, on the tail end of a home-and-home set with the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 2, Jarry stopped 32-of-33 shots in a 5-1 Penguins win.

Jarry had plenty of experience playing back-to-back in the AHL, where teams often play three games in three days on the weekend to maximize attendance.

“The American League in a lot of ways is a great development league because you're presented with certain challenges and logistics is one of them,” Sullivan said. “It takes a certain mental toughness to have to play three games in three nights, regardless of the position that you play.

“Most goalies don't play all three games, but they're probably going to get two of the three and Tristan's done that a fair amount of times. It will serve him well in this type of experience when we're asking him to play back to back.”

Jarry struggled badly in back-to-back situations in his first season in Wilkes-Barre, going 2-6-0 with a 4.17 goals-against average and .867 save percentage as a 20-year-old in 2015-16.

Last year, he improved dramatically, going 3-1-0 with a 1.23 GAA and .947 save percentage on the tail end of back-to-backs.

“I don't think there's any really trick,” Jarry said earlier this month. “I think it's just being prepared for the game and that was something you practice a lot in the American League. You play a lot of weekend games, back-to-backs, three in threes. I think that helps a lot. I think that helps you stay focused throughout the game.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.