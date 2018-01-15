Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

No snub this time: Penguins' Phil Kessel earns NHL weekly honor

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
The Penguins' Phil Kessel beats Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard in the first period Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Updated 5 hours ago

Phil Kessel's not an all-star, but he is one of the NHL's three stars of the week.

Recording two goals and five points in two Penguins victories over the weekend, Kessel earned third star honors as the league handed out its weekly awards Monday. He netted the game-winning goal in both games.

Kessel's goal in the second period of Sunday's 5-2 win over the Rangers gave him 20 goals in a season for the 10th consecutive year. He's only the third American-born player to accomplish the feat, joining Keith Tkachuk and Patrick Kane.

Calgary's Johnny Gaudreau was the first star after recording two goals and eight points in four games. Flames goalie Mike Smith went 3-0-0 to take second-star honors.

Kessel, who leads the Penguins with 52 points in 47 games, was left off the Metropolitan Division roster when teams for the NHL All-Star Game were announced last week. Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang will represent the Penguins instead.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

