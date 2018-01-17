Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Stock rally lifts Dow to first close above 26,000 points
Penguins

Penguins call up Jean-Sebastien Dea from Wilkes-Barre

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 10:30 a.m.
Penguins forward Jean-Sebastien Dea (left) and Blackhawks forward Dennis Rasmussen take a faceoff during the first period of their preseason game Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Chicago.
Penguins forward Jean-Sebastien Dea (left) and Blackhawks forward Dennis Rasmussen take a faceoff during the first period of their preseason game Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Chicago.

Updated 8 hours ago

Due to a series of injuries, the Penguins left for a three-game California road trip this week without an extra forward on the roster.

They fixed that problem Wednesday morning, calling up center Jean-Sebastien Dea from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Dea, 23, is third on the Baby Pens scoring list this season with nine goals, 23 points and a plus-13 rating in 36 games. He has three goals and nine points in his last 10 games.

Dea made his NHL debut in last year's regular-season finale against the Rangers.

With Dea in the fold and Carter Rowney, Bryan Rust and Chad Ruhwedel on the injured list, the Penguins now have 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies on the active roster.

They face the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton replaced Dea on its roster by calling up ECHL All-Star Cody Wydo from the Wheeling Nailers.

The former Robert Morris star has 14 goals and 33 points in 28 games with the Nailers this season. He has a goal and an assist in nine career AHL games.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.