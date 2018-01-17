Penguins call up Jean-Sebastien Dea from Wilkes-Barre

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Due to a series of injuries, the Penguins left for a three-game California road trip this week without an extra forward on the roster.

They fixed that problem Wednesday morning, calling up center Jean-Sebastien Dea from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Dea, 23, is third on the Baby Pens scoring list this season with nine goals, 23 points and a plus-13 rating in 36 games. He has three goals and nine points in his last 10 games.

Dea made his NHL debut in last year's regular-season finale against the Rangers.

With Dea in the fold and Carter Rowney, Bryan Rust and Chad Ruhwedel on the injured list, the Penguins now have 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies on the active roster.

They face the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton replaced Dea on its roster by calling up ECHL All-Star Cody Wydo from the Wheeling Nailers.

The former Robert Morris star has 14 goals and 33 points in 28 games with the Nailers this season. He has a goal and an assist in nine career AHL games.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.