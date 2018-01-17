Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins' Andrey Pedan might provide flexibility

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 9:20 p.m.
The Red Wings' Robbie Russo defends on the Penguins' Teddy Blueger in the first period Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Red Wings' Robbie Russo defends on the Penguins' Teddy Blueger in the first period Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
The Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese tries to redirect the puck past Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson in the first period Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, at Pegula Ice Arena in State College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese tries to redirect the puck past Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson in the first period Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, at Pegula Ice Arena in State College.

Updated 7 hours ago

From Kris Letang to Ryan Whitney to Alex Goligoski, some pretty decent offensive defensemen have made a stop in Wilkes-Barre on their way to the NHL over the years.

Last weekend, Andrey Pedan did something they never did. He became the second defenseman in the nearly two-decade history of the Baby Pens to net a hat trick, winning AHL Player of the Week honors for his efforts.

Acquired from Vancouver in the Derrick Pouliot trade at the end of training camp, Pedan has moved to the front of the call-up line on defense in the Penguins organization.

Don't be fooled by the hat trick, though. Pedan's calling card isn't his stick-handling skills. It's the fact he's a hulking, 6-foot-5, 218-pound presence on the blue line.

He has 16 points in 31 AHL games this season, sure, but he also has 21 fighting majors to his credit in his five-year pro career.

“I'm a big guy. Guys go at me. I just fight back,” Pedan said. “I don't know. It's just the way it is. I like to play hard. It gets the fans going, too, with big hits and stuff, and opponents don't like to play against physical teams.”

In that sense, although their body types couldn't be more different, Pedan is carrying on the tradition of physical Lithuanian defensemen in the Penguins organization started by Darius Kasparaitis.

“I've never met him, but I would like to,” Pedan said. “He's different. He's more the hip checks and stuff. I wish I could do that. With my size, I don't think it would work.”

With Chad Ruhwedel ready to return soon from an upper-body injury, the Penguins don't have an immediate need for reinforcements on the blue line. That could change as the trade deadline approaches, however.

Having an option like Pedan on the farm might make general manager Jim Rutherford more comfortable moving a defenseman like Ian Cole, perhaps in a deal for a third-line center.

In the meantime, Pedan will continue toiling for a Wilkes-Barre/Scranton team that carried a seven-game winning streak into Wednesday night and sat atop the AHL's Atlantic Division with a 23-10-3 record.

“One of the best teams I've been on,” Pedan said. “It just feels like a family, a family atmosphere. It's fun coming to the rink.”

Here's a look at four other Penguins prospects in Wilkes-Barre who have yet to dress for an NHL game this season:

Teddy Blueger

The 6-foot center is having a solid sophomore season, posting 11 goals and 11 assists in 36 games despite playing in the bottom six and not recording a single power-play point. A standout on the penalty kill. Leads the AHL with three overtime goals.

Zach Aston-Reese

The college scoring star isn't tearing up the AHL as a rookie, but he's on a positive trajectory. In the first two months of the season, he posted two goals and nine points in 21 games and had dental surgery. In the last month, he has been a fixture at first-line left wing and has put up three goals and 12 points in 13 games.

Adam Johnson

The star of development camp after coming out of Minnesota-Duluth early, Johnson's had his growing pains as a rookie. He's playing primarily on the left wing rather than center and has four goals in 30 games. Heating up since Christmas, though, with seven points in seven games.

Thomas Di Pauli

The second-year pro has had an up-and-down season. Seven of his nine goals came before Thanksgiving, and he missed some time around Christmas with an upper-body injury. Still, he projects as a bottom-six winger with speed who can kill penalties.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.