Penguins

Penguins rally but can't overcome Ducks on road

The Associated Press | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 1:12 a.m.
ANAHEIM, CA - JANUARY 17: Evgeni Malkin #71 of the Pittsburgh Penguins reacts after a goal from Ondrej Kase #25 of the Anaheim Ducks to trail the Ducks 4-1 during the second period at Honda Center on January 17, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
ANAHEIM, CA - JANUARY 17: Tristan Jarry #35 of the Pittsburgh Penguins reacts as he skates to his net against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period at Honda Center on January 17, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
ANAHEIM, CA - JANUARY 17: Ryan Getzlaf #15 of the Anaheim Ducks loses the puck as he is checked by Evgeni Malkin #71 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at Honda Center on January 17, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
ANAHEIM, CA - JANUARY 17: Hampus Lindholm #47 of the Anaheim Ducks rushes the puck in front of Jake Guentzel #59 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at Honda Center on January 17, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
ANAHEIM, CA - JANUARY 17: Adam Henrique #14 of the Anaheim Ducks and Patric Hornqvist #72 of the Pittsburgh Penguins chase after a rebound in front of Tristan Jarry #35 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at Honda Center on January 17, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
ANAHEIM, CA - JANUARY 17: Cam Fowler #4 of the Anaheim Ducks breaks from the check of Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at Honda Center on January 17, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Carl Hagelin, of Sweden, right, falls to the ice as he passes the puck under pressure by Anaheim Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Dominik Simon, center, of the Czech Republic, fights for the puck with Anaheim Ducks' J.T. Brown during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin, of Russia, celebrates his goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
ANAHEIM, CA - JANUARY 17: Tristan Jarry #35 of the Pittsburgh Penguins makes a save on a shot from Rickard Rakell #67 of the Anaheim Ducks during the first period at Honda Center on January 17, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
ANAHEIM, CA - JANUARY 17: Rickard Rakell #67 of the Anaheim Ducks looks for the puck as he is checked by Olli Maatta #3 Anaheim Ducks and Justin Schultz #4 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at Honda Center on January 17, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
ANAHEIM, CA - JANUARY 17: Tristan Jarry #35 of the Pittsburgh Penguins makes a save as Corey Perry #10 of the Anaheim Ducks looks for a rebound during the first period at Honda Center on January 17, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby(87) is defended by Anaheim Ducks' Ondrej Kase (25) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson, center, stops a shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
ANAHEIM, CA - JANUARY 17: Patric Hornqvist #72 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates the goal of Evgeni Malkin #71 to take a 1-0 lead over the Anaheim Ducks during the first period at Honda Center on January 17, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Conor Sheary, center, moves the puck past Anaheim Ducks' Adam Henrique, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Rickard Rakell and Adam Henrique scored 1 minute, 35 seconds apart to lead Anaheim during its four-goal second period, and the Ducks went on to beat the Penguins, 5-3, on Wednesday night.

Jake Guentzel, Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin scored for the Penguins, who snapped a four-game win streak. Tristan Jarry made 28 saves in place of Matt Murray, who is out indefinitely after his father died.

Whitehall native John Gibson stopped 30 shots to help the Ducks improve to 7-3-1 in their last 11 games.

Malkin's 20th goal of the season gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead late in the first period. A sustained forecheck eventually resulted in a takeaway by Carl Hagelin, leading to Malkin scoring from the right circle. It was Malkin's sixth goal in the last five games and gave him 20 for the fifth straight season and 10th time in his career. He joined Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr and Crosby as the only Penguins with at least 10 seasons of 20 goals.

Chris Wagner and Ondrej Kase also scored for Anaheim in the middle period, and Hampus Lindholm added an empty-netter in the final second of the game. Anaheim scored four goals in a period for first time since doing it in the third period last Feb. 9 at Buffalo.

With the Ducks trailing 1-0, Rakell tied it on a redirect of a shot by Francois Beauchemin at 4:17 of the second. Henrique then put them ahead at 5:42, beating Jarry with a wraparound while the rookie was caught flatfooted at the opposite post trying to get his stick back.

Wagner scored on a short-handed breakaway to make it 3-1 at 9:24, notching the third special-teams goal of his career, all of which have come this season.

Kase's smooth breakaway backhand with 1:32 left in the period capped off the scoring deluge. Kase, who also had an assist, has five points in his last three games.

Kessel had a power-play goal to make it 4-2 with 10:25 remaining in the third, and Guentzel added a power-play goal with 5:54 remaining to pull the Penguins within one. Sidney Crosby had assists on both goals, giving him 13 points and 10 assists during a five-game point streak.

Hagelin extended his point streak to four games, with one goal and four assists in that span.

The Penguins visit the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

