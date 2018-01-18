Former 1st-rounder Jamie Oleksiak quietly showing pedigree with Penguins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A month ago Friday, Jamie Oleksiak was traded from the Dallas Stars to the Penguins for a fourth-round draft pick.

During the short time since, his reputation has undergone a radical transformation. The 6-foot-7 defenseman known as the Big Rig has gone from flashpoint figure who symbolized years of failure in Big D to a perfectly complementary piece quietly helping the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions get their season back on track.

It's a testament to the power of expectations.

The Stars picked Oleksiak 14th overall in the 2011 draft, right in the middle of a stretch of five consecutive non-playoff seasons. Two years before, they took forward Scott Glennie eighth overall. The year after that, they took goalie Jack Campbell 11th. Neither panned out.

Oleksiak's name got lumped in with a group of players who were used as an example of how poorly the Stars had drafted and developed since they last lifted the Stanley Cup in 1999.

Fans who valued analytics decried his shot-attempt stats. Fans who trusted their eyes fretted over his decisions with the puck. New coach Ken Hitchcock played him at forward for a game. The cry to bench Oleksiak in favor of prospect Julius Honka grew louder.

Finally, on Dec. 19, the deal was made.

“I know we had a lot of people in our hockey (operations) department that were real excited to get Jamie when we got him, and I think we can see why,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “He's a good, solid defenseman that we think has a lot more upside.”

Oleksiak hasn't magically morphed into a Norris Trophy candidate since joining the Penguins, but he has been more than solid, especially given his role as a third-pair defensemen.

In the realm of advanced statistics, he has a 53.4 shot-attempt percentage with the Penguins, better than the 49.5 he amassed in parts of six seasons in Dallas.

The Penguins have been outscored 8-7 when he has been on the ice at even strength, but his rates of shots against and goals against per 60 minutes are tops among the team's regular defensemen.

More traditional statistics paint an even rosier picture.

In 12 games with the Penguins, he has two goals, two assists and two fighting majors. Both goals came in memorable victories this month, a 5-1 rivalry blowout at Philadelphia and a 6-5 overtime barn burner with Boston.

Oleksiak gave credit for his surging play to the overall improvement the Penguins have made to their team game since the turn of the calendar.

They're 5-2 this month heading into a matchup with the Los Angeles Kings late Wednesday night.

“I think just as a group we've kind of come together and put in the work day by day,” Oleksiak said. “I can't pinpoint one specific moment. As a team, through the rocky times, we've used that to kind of gain some chemistry. It's good to build that character through the lows. We're riding a high right now, but we can't get too high. We have to stick to what's getting us wins.”

Even more than the team's resurgence, though, Oleksiak might be benefiting from an adjustment of expectations.

Is he playing well enough to justify his draft position seven years ago? What do the Penguins care? They only gave up a fourth-round pick to get him.

“He's a big, strong kid,” Sullivan said. “He's a good skater for his size. He's got a bomb of a shot, and he can make an outlet pass. For a big man, he's got pretty good stick skills.

“I think he's getting more and more comfortable with how we're trying to play the game. His confidence, I think, is getting higher and that always helps a player. We really like what we've seen from Jamie to this point.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.