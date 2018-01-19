Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins bounce back with road win over Kings

The Associated Press | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 12:57 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Anze Kopitar #11 of the Los Angeles Kings is knocked off balance by Brian Dumoulin #8 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at Staples Center on January 18, 201 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Anze Kopitar #11 of the Los Angeles Kings is knocked off balance by Brian Dumoulin #8 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at Staples Center on January 18, 201 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Nick Shore #21 of the Los Angeles Kings look for a rebound with Kris Letang #58 and Casey DeSmith #1 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at Staples Center on January 18, 201 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Nick Shore #21 of the Los Angeles Kings look for a rebound with Kris Letang #58 and Casey DeSmith #1 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at Staples Center on January 18, 201 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Anze Kopitar #11 of the Los Angeles Kings skate for position during the first period at Staples Center on January 18, 201 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Anze Kopitar #11 of the Los Angeles Kings skate for position during the first period at Staples Center on January 18, 201 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Adrian Kempe #9 of the Los Angeles Kings celebrates his goal with Jake Muzzin #6, Anze Kopitar #11 and Dustin Brown #23 to tie the game 1-1 with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at Staples Center on January 18, 201 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Adrian Kempe #9 of the Los Angeles Kings celebrates his goal with Jake Muzzin #6, Anze Kopitar #11 and Dustin Brown #23 to tie the game 1-1 with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at Staples Center on January 18, 201 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Alex Iafallo #19 of the Los Angeles Kings looks for a rebound behind Jamie Oleksiak #6 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at Staples Center on January 18, 201 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Alex Iafallo #19 of the Los Angeles Kings looks for a rebound behind Jamie Oleksiak #6 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at Staples Center on January 18, 201 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Adrian Kempe #9 of the Los Angeles Kings scores on Casey DeSmith #1 of the Pittsburgh Penguins in front of Brian Dumoulin #8 to tie the game 1-1 during the second period at Staples Center on January 18, 201 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Adrian Kempe #9 of the Los Angeles Kings scores on Casey DeSmith #1 of the Pittsburgh Penguins in front of Brian Dumoulin #8 to tie the game 1-1 during the second period at Staples Center on January 18, 201 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Derek Forbort #24 and Adrian Kempe #9 of the Los Angeles Kings talk before the opening faceoff against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Staples Center on January 18, 201 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Derek Forbort #24 and Adrian Kempe #9 of the Los Angeles Kings talk before the opening faceoff against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Staples Center on January 18, 201 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates after the puck with Adrian Kempe #9 of the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Staples Center on January 18, 201 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates after the puck with Adrian Kempe #9 of the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Staples Center on January 18, 201 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Jake Guentzel #59 of the Pittsburgh Penguins is checked by Drew Doughty #8 of the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Staples Center on January 18, 201 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Jake Guentzel #59 of the Pittsburgh Penguins is checked by Drew Doughty #8 of the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Staples Center on January 18, 201 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Kevin Gravel #53 of the Los Angeles Kings chases after a dump in by Ryan Reaves #75 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at Staples Center on January 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Harry How/Getty Images
Kevin Gravel #53 of the Los Angeles Kings chases after a dump in by Ryan Reaves #75 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at Staples Center on January 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Tom Kuhnhackl #34 of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Alec Martinez #27 of the Los Angeles Kings chase after the puck at center ice during the first period at Staples Center on January 18, 201 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Tom Kuhnhackl #34 of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Alec Martinez #27 of the Los Angeles Kings chase after the puck at center ice during the first period at Staples Center on January 18, 201 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Jonathan Quick of the Los Angeles Kings clears the puck as Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates in during the first period at Staples Center on Jan. 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Harry How/Getty Images
Jonathan Quick of the Los Angeles Kings clears the puck as Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates in during the first period at Staples Center on Jan. 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Matt Hunwick #22 of the Pittsburgh Penguins clears the puck as he is chased by Dustin Brown #23 of the Los Angeles Kings and Jamie Oleksiak #6 during the second period at Staples Center on January 18, 201 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Matt Hunwick #22 of the Pittsburgh Penguins clears the puck as he is chased by Dustin Brown #23 of the Los Angeles Kings and Jamie Oleksiak #6 during the second period at Staples Center on January 18, 201 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Patric Hornqvist scored two goals, and Evgeni Malkin got the tiebreaking goal early in the third period of the Penguins' fifth win in six games, 3-1 over the slumping Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

Casey DeSmith stopped 28 shots to earn his first NHL victory in his third career appearance. Malkin had a goal and an assist as the Penguins bounced back from a loss in Anaheim one night earlier with a solid effort at Staples Center in the second stop of the back-to-back Stanley Cup champs' three-game California trip.

Hornqvist scored in the opening minute and got another during a five-minute power play midway through the third after Dustin Brown got a game misconduct penalty for sending a kneeling Justin Schultz into the boards near the Kings' bench. Schultz stayed down for a long moment before skating off gingerly.

Adrian Kempe scored, and Jonathan Quick made 28 saves for the Kings, who have lost five straight for the first time this season.

The Kings took two minor penalties while trailing in the final minutes, eliciting boos from the sellout crowd.

DeSmith was solid in his first game since Dec. 9 for the Penguins, although the Kings didn't test him strenuously. The AHL All-Star selection is filling in as Tristan Jarry's backup while Matt Murray is on indefinite leave after his father's death.

Hornqvist put the Penguins ahead just 43 seconds after the opening faceoff when his shot deflected off Kings defenseman Derek Forbort and somehow beat Quick from long range. Hornqvist has three goals in three games after a nine-game goal drought.

The Kings woke up and played two solid periods after that. Kempe finally evened it with his 14th goal of the season late in the second on a breakaway set up by captain Anze Kopitar.

But Malkin put the Penguins ahead 26 seconds into the third period, swatting home his 21st goal from the slot moments after winning a faceoff. The former league MVP's goal was his seventh in six games.

Jean-Sebastien Dea made his season debut for the Penguins, playing in just his second career NHL game. The Penguins scratched Daniel Sprong to make room in the lineup for Dea, who had nine points in his last 10 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Dea made his NHL debut last April in the Penguins' regular-season finale. He was a practice player during the Penguins' run to their second straight title.

The Penguins visit the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

