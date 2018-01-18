Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins turn to Casey DeSmith in goal

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 8:44 p.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Nick Shore #21 of the Los Angeles Kings look for a rebound with Kris Letang #58 and Casey DeSmith #1 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at Staples Center on January 18, 201 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Nick Shore #21 of the Los Angeles Kings look for a rebound with Kris Letang #58 and Casey DeSmith #1 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at Staples Center on January 18, 201 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Adrian Kempe #9 of the Los Angeles Kings scores on Casey DeSmith #1 of the Pittsburgh Penguins in front of Brian Dumoulin #8 to tie the game 1-1 during the second period at Staples Center on January 18, 201 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Adrian Kempe #9 of the Los Angeles Kings scores on Casey DeSmith #1 of the Pittsburgh Penguins in front of Brian Dumoulin #8 to tie the game 1-1 during the second period at Staples Center on January 18, 201 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Pittsburgh Penguins' goalie Casey Desmith (1) stops a shot by the Buffalo Sabres' Evander Kane (9) during the third period of an NHL pre season hockey game in State College, Pa., Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
Pittsburgh Penguins' goalie Casey Desmith (1) stops a shot by the Buffalo Sabres' Evander Kane (9) during the third period of an NHL pre season hockey game in State College, Pa., Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)

Updated 9 hours ago

Rookie goalie Casey DeSmith will make his first NHL start when the Penguins play the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

DeSmith made two relief appearances earlier this season, stopping 20 of the 24 shots he faced.

Tristan Jarry got the night off after starting the team's previous five games. He stopped 28 of 32 shots in a 5-3 loss in Anaheim on Wednesday night.

Starter Matt Murray is on an indefinite leave after the death of his father Tuesday.

DeSmith, 26, is an undrafted third-year pro out of the University of New Hampshire. He's an AHL all-star this season, going 12-5-1 with a .915 save percentage for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.