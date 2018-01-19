Penguins notebook: Coach Mike Sullivan not discouraged by Daniel Sprong's scoring drought

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After recording two goals and an assist against the Islanders in his fourth NHL game of the season earlier this month, rookie winger Daniel Sprong hasn't scored a point in his last four games.

Against Anaheim on Wednesday, his ice time dipped to less than nine minutes, and he didn't play a shift in the third period. He was a healthy scratch in favor of Jean-Sebastien Dea on Thursday night in Los Angeles. Conor Sheary took his place on the top line with Sidney Crosby and Dominik Simon.

Sullivan said his main motivation for sitting Sprong was to get an extra center in the lineup, thus moving Jake Guentzel back to his preferred spot on the wing.

Sullivan went out of his way to assert that the benching did not represent the team souring on the 20-year-old winger.

“We're excited about what he's brought here,” Sullivan said. “He's a good player. He can really shoot the puck. Obviously, he has some scoring touch. We're trying to work with him with other aspects of his game, but certainly him and I had a conversation on the process.”

Resting up

After playing on consecutive days in Anaheim and Los Angeles, the Penguins held a lightly attended optional skate Friday. Only five skaters and two goalies participated.

“We're obviously trying to monitor our workload,” Sullivan said.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.