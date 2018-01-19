Kings' Dustin Brown faces suspension for violent hit on Penguins' Justin Schultz

Dustin Brown was ejected for this brutal hit on Justin Schultz.... Absolutely reckless. Extremely dangerous hit, will likely be suspended multiple games. pic.twitter.com/VEwSBTDEjk

Los Angeles Kings winger Dustin Brown will have a hearing Friday to determine whether he will be suspended for a violent hit delivered to Justin Schultz the night before, the league's department of player safety announced.

Schultz was on his knees when Brown delivered a hit from behind, sending the Penguins defenseman's face into the boards early in the third period Thursday night.

Brown was given a major penalty for boarding and game misconduct. Patric Hornqvist scored on the ensuing power play and the Penguins won the game , 3-1.

Schultz went to the locker room and did not return, though the Penguins were optimistic after the game that he did not suffer a concussion.

"The hit is what it is," coach Mike Sullivan said. "We're really thrilled that Schultzy, it seems like he's going to be OK. He's an important guy for us. He's a great puck mover. He helps us generate offense from the back end in so many ways. He's just a real important guy for us back there. Hopefully he's going to be OK."

Brown is known to play a hard-hitting, physical style. He has been suspended once before, receiving a two-game punishment for an elbow to the head of Minnesota's Jason Pominville in 2013.

