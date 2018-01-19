Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Kings' Dustin Brown fined for hit on Penguins' Justin Schultz but not suspended

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 4:00 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

Not only was Los Angeles Kings winger Dustin Brown not suspended Friday for a dangerous hit on Justin Schultz, Evgeni Malkin's wallet took a hit, too.

The league's department of player safety announced Brown was fined $10,000 for cross-checking for a hit from behind on Schultz in the third period of Thursday night's game between the Penguins and Kings. Malkin was fined $5,000 for spearing after delivering a low blow to Brown with his stick in the first period.

Both fines were the maximum allowed by the CBA for the infraction in question.

Schultz was on his knees when Brown delivered a hit from behind, sending the Penguins defenseman's face into the boards.

He left the game and did not return but apparently avoided serious injury. Schultz took part in an optional Penguins practice Friday in advance of Saturday night's game in San Jose. Coach Mike Sullivan said his status will be a game-time decision.

"I was pretty nervous at first," Schultz said. "Luckily all the tests went well. Good day on the ice today. I'll be ready to go tomorrow."

Schultz declined to offer his opinion on the lack of a suspension.

"The league deals with that," Schultz said. "I'm not going to comment on it and start anything. It is what it is. I'm not hurt, so it's all right. Hopefully I'll be back next game."

Brown was given a major penalty for boarding and game misconduct. Patric Hornqvist scored on the ensuing power play, and the Penguins won the game 3-1.

Brown is known to play a hard-hitting, physical style. He has been suspended once in his career, receiving a two-game punishment for an elbow to the head of Minnesota's Jason Pominville in 2013.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

