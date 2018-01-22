Penguins notebook: Mike Sullivan trying to make pieces fit on third, fourth lines

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When the Penguins practice, their top-six forwards wear black jerseys, and the bottom-six forwards wear gold.

At this point in the season, gold is where the challenge lies for coach Mike Sullivan.

At the start of the team's West Coast road trip last week, Jake Guentzel was centering Conor Sheary and Phil Kessel on the third line, and Riley Sheahan skated with Tom Kuhnhackl and Ryan Reaves on the fourth line.

It wasn't a bad lineup. The pluses were a third line that looked fast and dangerous on paper and a fourth line that was thriving on the forecheck and in the possession game.

The big minus, however, was Sullivan is not now and probably never will be comfortable with Guentzel playing center. Giving Guentzel's line as many offensive-zone faceoffs as humanly possible was an indication that the coach was wary of using the 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward in a defensive role.

“He can play center. We'd prefer him to play the wing,” Sullivan said. “That's been kind of the dilemma the coaching staff has had a lot of discussion about on which scenario gives us the best chance to win.”

By the end of the road trip, Sheahan moved up to the third line with Guentzel and Kessel on the wing, and call-up Jean-Sebastien Dea centered Kuhnhackl and Reaves on the fourth line.

The plus of the new alignment is a third line Sullivan is comfortable with in all three zones thanks to Sheahan's defensive prowess and Guentzel and Kessel's offensive abilities.

The minus is that the fourth line has taken a hit. Sullivan gave Dea fewer than five minutes of ice time in each of the two games he played on the trip.

“It's obviously been a little bit of a challenge,” Sullivan said.

The easiest answer to the dilemma is a personnel addition by the acquisition of another center via trade or the return of center Carter Rowney, who is expected to miss at least a couple more weeks with an upper-body injury.

In the meantime, Sullivan has his work cut out making the puzzle pieces fit.

“I don't know that there's any right answer at this point,” Sullivan said. “It's going to be a game-to-game thing.”

Hunwick's scare

Defenseman Matt Hunwick got a scare at the end of Monday's practice, crashing awkwardly into the boards during a penalty killing drill and favoring his head and neck as he made his way off to the locker room for medical attention.

Afterward, Hunwick said, “I feel fine.”

Southern nemesis

The Penguins host Carolina on Tuesday night after losing the first two meetings between the teams this season. The Hurricanes, who trail the Penguins by three points in Eastern Conference standings, are one of the teams the Penguins will have to stay ahead of to make the playoffs.

“They have a mobile defense corps, so they present a lot of challenges for us, but I know that when we play the game a certain way, we can compete with anybody,” Sullivan said.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.