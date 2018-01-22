Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins send down top prospect Daniel Sprong to make room for Bryan Rust

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 6:12 p.m.
The Penguins' Daniel Sprong scores his second goal of the game at 13 minutes, 28 seconds of the third period against Jaroslav Halak of the Islanders on Jan. 5, 2018.
Getty Images
The Penguins' Daniel Sprong scores his second goal of the game at 13 minutes, 28 seconds of the third period against Jaroslav Halak of the Islanders on Jan. 5, 2018.

Updated 13 hours ago

Top prospect Daniel Sprong hasn't secured a full-time NHL job just yet.

The 20-year-old scoring winger was assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday afternoon, making room on the roster for Bryan Rust, who is close to returning from an upper-body injury that has kept him out since Dec. 27.

Sprong was called up Dec. 30 to much fanfare. In his fourth NHL game of the season, he had two goals and an assist playing on the team's top line with Sidney Crosby in a 4-0 victory over the New York Islanders.

Sprong did not hit the scoresheet in any of the other seven NHL games he played.

Last Wednesday in Anaheim, he played less than nine minutes and did not take a shift in the third period as the Penguins tried to erase a deficit. He was a healthy scratch for the next two games, losing his place on the top line to Conor Sheary and his spot in the lineup to call-up Jean-Sebastien Dea.

“It's just part of the process. That's part of learning how to be a pro,” coach Mike Sullivan said after the first of those scratches. “When you're trying to establish yourself as an NHL player, a lot of players go through it. Daniel is no different. It doesn't, by any means, diminish what we think of Daniel or what we think we can bring to our team. This is part of the process of development and growth with players.

“We're excited about what he's brought here. He's a good player. He can really shoot the puck. Obviously, he has some scoring touch. We're trying to work with him with other aspects of his game, but certainly him and I had a conversation on the process.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.