Penguins notebook: Ex-Pen Matt Cullen missed in many ways

Coach Mike Sullivan saw no point in dancing around the subject.

Do the Penguins miss Matt Cullen? Darn right they do.

A cornerstone of the team's championship runs the past two seasons, the popular 41-year-old veteran will make his return to PPG Paints Arena as a member of the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night. Cullen left the Penguins to sign a one-year deal with his hometown team in August.

The Penguins have struggled to replace the contributions of Cullen and Nick Bonino on their bottom two lines this season, but that's not necessarily what Sullivan was referring to.

He was referring to Cullen's influence on a personal level.

“Matt is not only a great player, but he's just a terrific person,” Sullivan said. “His time with us here, I always looked at Matt as an extension of our coaching staff. He has great integrity. He's one of those guys the coaching staff could go to and he would help us get a feel for the pulse of the team. Where are we at? Are we tired? Are we not tired? Should we skate? Should we not skate? There are certain guys the coaching staff can go to to get feedback, honest feedback, on where our team is at, and Matt is one of those guys.

“He's just a terrific human and certainly, we miss him. He was one of those glue guys that I think helped bring a team together in the locker room, off the ice, and his play on the ice speaks for itself.”

Reaves' role

Ryan Reaves finds himself in a position that is increasingly common for players in his role in the modern NHL. He's being scratched because of his style of play, not necessarily his quality of play.

Reaves has a team-best 137 hits. He hasn't lost a fight in almost three years. It's safe to say he's living up to expectations.

Yet the Penguins wanted to dress a faster lineup against the non-confrontational Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night, and to make room for Bryan Rust's return from injury, Reaves was scratched. He wasn't among the top 12 forwards when the team took line rushes during Wednesday's practice either.

“You never want to sit out, but Rusty goes in and sets up a big goal. Obviously, he's been chomping at the bit to get back in because he's been out for a while,” Reaves said. “We got the two points. All that really matters.”

400 level

Sidney Crosby has gone four games without a goal, which is normally not a big deal. He has five assists during that span. It's not like he's slacking off.

It's worth noting, though, because he's stuck on 399 career goals. His next will make him the 95th NHL player and third Penguin to hit the 400 mark.

“I'm aware of it, but I would say it's probably not something you're thinking about during the game,” Crosby said. “When you're hanging around it, it seems to come up a lot more often, so it's better to just get it over with.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.