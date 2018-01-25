Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins notebook: Tom Kuhnhackl credits Matt Cullen with progress

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 7:55 p.m.
The Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl (left) and Riley Sheahan fight for the puck with the Red Wings' Nick Jensen, Frans Nielsen and Justin Abdelkader in the first period Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl (left) and Riley Sheahan fight for the puck with the Red Wings' Nick Jensen, Frans Nielsen and Justin Abdelkader in the first period Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 16 minutes ago

A few months into his pro career, Penguins winger Tom Kuhnhackl realized he would have to transform from a junior hockey scoring star to a defensively responsible checking-line player if he intended to make it to the NHL.

He often credits Clark Donatelli, who was his coach in Wheeling, and Bill Guerin, Penguins assistant general manager, for helping him make the change.

There's another person responsible for sharpening Kuhnhackl's defensive game, though: Matt Cullen, his frequent linemate during the last two seasons with the Penguins who returned to PPG Paints Arena on Thursday for the first time since signing with the Minnesota Wild.

“For sure. He's for sure in the top three,” Kuhnhackl said. “The influence he had on me over the past two seasons was obviously huge. He helped me out so much on and off the ice. I can't thank him enough.”

Lineup notes

Defenseman Matt Hunwick missed the game with an upper-body injury. Sullivan said he's day to day. Hunwick was shoved awkwardly into the boards during Monday's practice but played Tuesday night and practiced Wednesday.

Ian Cole came back from a seven-game stint as a healthy scratch to take Hunwick's place on the third defense pair with Jamie Oleksiak.

Chad Ruhwedel, out since Dec. 27 with an upper-body injury, was activated from the injured list and took part in warm-ups but was a scratch.

Olli Maatta, who missed Wednesday's practice for maintenance, was in the lineup. He is one of five players on the roster to appear in all 51 games this season.

At forward, Ryan Reaves was a healthy scratch for the second straight game.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

