Jean-Sebastien Dea going to AHL during All-Star break
Updated 8 hours ago
While the Penguins are on their All-Star break, center Jean-Sebastien Dea will head to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The team assigned the 23-year-old center to their AHL affiliate Friday afternoon.
Dea played the last three games for the Penguins, primarily centering the fourth line with wingers Tom Kuhnhackl and Bryan Rust. He scored the winning goal, his first in the NHL, on Tuesday night against Carolina.
By sending Dea to the AHL during the break, the Penguins can save a small amount of salary cap space and give the player a chance to stay active. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton plays Friday and Saturday night. The Penguins don't return to practice until Monday afternoon and don't play again until they host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.
Dea has averaged only about five minute of ice time per game during his NHL stay. He routinely will play three to four times that much in the AHL.
Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.