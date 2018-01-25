Matt Cullen, now with Minnesota Wild, says it's special coming back to face Penguins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When discussing his memories of popular center Matt Cullen and the contributions he made to a pair of Penguins championships over the past two seasons, coach Mike Sullivan always uses a particular phrase.

“We looked at Matt as an extension of our coaching staff,” Sullivan said.

Cullen thinks he knows why Sullivan feels that way.

“I think he just said that because I'm about his age,” the 41-year-old player joked about his 49-year-old ex-coach.

Cullen is in town to play as a visitor at PPG Paints Arena for the first time since signing with his hometown Minnesota Wild in August. The Penguins will play a video tribute to him during Thursday night's game.

“It's really special coming back here,” Cullen said. “The last two years were extraordinary years. Made some great friendships and absolutely loved being here. It's fun being back. It was just an awesome experience for us here.”

For a while, it looked like Cullen's move to Minnesota was ill-fated. At Christmas, the Wild were 18-15-3 and out of a playoff position in the Western Conference. Cullen slipped down the depth chart and was a healthy scratch in early December.

Things have turned around since. Coming into Thursday's game, the Wild were 6-1-2 this month and Cullen kicked off that hot streak with a two-goal game in a 5-1 victory over Florida on Jan. 2.

“We're in a comparable position to where Pittsburgh's at,” Cullen said. “We're sort of fighting for a playoff spot. Kind of right on the edge.”

Even if the Wild's fortunes hadn't turned around, for family reasons, it's hard to imagine Cullen would have viewed the move as a mistake.

“It's been really good,” Cullen said. “The boys are home and they're in a real school now and playing a lot of hockey. We have a pond in the backyard and all the experiences I had as a young kid growing up on the pond. That's been really positive.”

Cullen's three sons didn't make the trip for Thursday's game because of school and hockey schedules. He joked that he half-expected his youngest, Joey, to have stowed away in his hockey bag.

Cullen said he met with some of his old teammates Wednesday night for dinner. He made his way to the visiting team's bench during morning skate Thursday, and numerous Penguins players stopped by to say hello.

“You live together, essentially, for two straight years,” Cullen said. “You're together every day, so it's fun to catch up on family stuff.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.