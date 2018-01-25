Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Matt Cullen, now with Minnesota Wild, says it's special coming back to face Penguins

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 12:48 p.m.
Minnesota Wild's Matt Cullen looks for a chance to score as Calgary Flames goalie Mike Smith, left, struggles to see past him and Wild's Michael Stone during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Calgary, Alberta.
Minnesota Wild's Matt Cullen looks for a chance to score as Calgary Flames goalie Mike Smith, left, struggles to see past him and Wild's Michael Stone during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Calgary, Alberta.
The Penguins' Matt Cullen speaks to the media during locker cleanout day Thursday, June 15, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Matt Cullen speaks to the media during locker cleanout day Thursday, June 15, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
The Penguins' Matt Cullen raises the Stanley Cup after beating the Predators in the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday, June 11, 2017 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Matt Cullen raises the Stanley Cup after beating the Predators in the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday, June 11, 2017 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Updated 7 minutes ago

When discussing his memories of popular center Matt Cullen and the contributions he made to a pair of Penguins championships over the past two seasons, coach Mike Sullivan always uses a particular phrase.

“We looked at Matt as an extension of our coaching staff,” Sullivan said.

Cullen thinks he knows why Sullivan feels that way.

“I think he just said that because I'm about his age,” the 41-year-old player joked about his 49-year-old ex-coach.

Cullen is in town to play as a visitor at PPG Paints Arena for the first time since signing with his hometown Minnesota Wild in August. The Penguins will play a video tribute to him during Thursday night's game.

“It's really special coming back here,” Cullen said. “The last two years were extraordinary years. Made some great friendships and absolutely loved being here. It's fun being back. It was just an awesome experience for us here.”

For a while, it looked like Cullen's move to Minnesota was ill-fated. At Christmas, the Wild were 18-15-3 and out of a playoff position in the Western Conference. Cullen slipped down the depth chart and was a healthy scratch in early December.

Things have turned around since. Coming into Thursday's game, the Wild were 6-1-2 this month and Cullen kicked off that hot streak with a two-goal game in a 5-1 victory over Florida on Jan. 2.

“We're in a comparable position to where Pittsburgh's at,” Cullen said. “We're sort of fighting for a playoff spot. Kind of right on the edge.”

Even if the Wild's fortunes hadn't turned around, for family reasons, it's hard to imagine Cullen would have viewed the move as a mistake.

“It's been really good,” Cullen said. “The boys are home and they're in a real school now and playing a lot of hockey. We have a pond in the backyard and all the experiences I had as a young kid growing up on the pond. That's been really positive.”

Cullen's three sons didn't make the trip for Thursday's game because of school and hockey schedules. He joked that he half-expected his youngest, Joey, to have stowed away in his hockey bag.

Cullen said he met with some of his old teammates Wednesday night for dinner. He made his way to the visiting team's bench during morning skate Thursday, and numerous Penguins players stopped by to say hello.

“You live together, essentially, for two straight years,” Cullen said. “You're together every day, so it's fun to catch up on family stuff.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.