Penguins' Mike Sullivan lays it out: Matt Murray is top goalie

Casey DeSmith is set to make his fourth straight start when the Penguins host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night, with Matt Murray acting as his back-up.

Beyond that, coach Mike Sullivan laid out his team's goaltending plans for the foreseeable future after morning skate Thursday.

He started at the top.

“Matt Murray's our No. 1 guy. That is what it is,” Sullivan said.

Murray's status as the team's starter was worth reinforcing for a couple of reasons.

First, Murray hasn't played much lately. Between a six-day leave of absence due to his father's death last week and a lower-body injury in late November that cost him six games, Murray has played just 10 times since Dec. 1.

Second, DeSmith and Tristan Jarry have been outstanding in Murray's stead.

DeSmith has stopped 96-of-100 shots while starting the team's last three games. Jarry won three of his four January starts before being assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.

Sullivan said he expects the team to use both DeSmith and Jarry in tandem with Murray moving forward.

“I could see Tristan being every bit a part of it,” Sullivan said. “The great thing about our goaltending situation right now is we've got three very capable guys. I would envision all of these guys getting some time.”

Sullivan said one reason Jarry was sent down was to make sure the 22-year-old continues to receive ample playing time. For example, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton plays Friday and Saturday before the AHL All-Star break and it would not be surprising to see Jarry start both of those games.

“If we need to move Casey down or whatever it may be, we can do that as well,” Sullivan said. “We have a lot of flexibility with those guys as our back-up goaltenders. We're just trying to make sure we make the best decisions both for the hockey team and for the individuals so that we can continue to help them grow and develop their games.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.