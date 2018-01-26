Ex-Penguin Matt Cullen welcomed back to Pittsburgh with video, ovation
Penguins fans welcomed back former center Matt Cullen on Thursday night.
The team played a video, as they typically do for former players returning to PPG Paints Arena, highlighting Cullen's achievements with the Penguins. Cullen, 41, was a member of the Penguins Stanley Cup championship teams in 2016 and 2017.
He signed with his hometown Minnesota Wild in August.
Watch the video here:
Thanks for everything, Dad. We wouldn't be where we are without you. pic.twitter.com/tGWPmFdo3f— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 26, 2018
Cullen told a Tribune-Review reporter that he had dinner with some of his old teammates Wednesday and he chatted with some of them during Thursday's morning skate. "It's really special coming back here," Cullen told reporters. "The last two years were extraordinary years. Made some great friendships and absolutely loved being here. It's fun being back. It was just an awesome experience for us here."
Fans welcomed Cullen to his old home rink.
Pittsburgh says thank you to Matt Cullen aka Dad #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/7lf36KwLH7— Mark (@NikonPunch) January 26, 2018
Amazing 'Thank You Matt Cullen' video by the @Penguins pic.twitter.com/cKZfgk0EKB— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) January 26, 2018
The Penguins topped the Wild 6-3.
