Penguins' Kris Letang is an All-Star despite struggles to get back to form

Kris Letang touched down in Tampa to join All-Star festivities Friday in the middle of a fascinating season.

The 30-year-old defenseman has struggled for much of the year as he tries to rediscover his top form after April neck surgery. At the same time, he has reached a level of league-wide prestige few players enjoy.

Start with the struggles.

Letang said he expected bumps in the road as he made his return from a procedure to repair a herniated disc in his neck, but it has been a bigger challenge than he thought.

Sure, he's tied for fifth in the Metropolitan Division in defenseman scoring with 28 points in 48 games. Sure, he has the best shot-attempt ratio of any defenseman in the league since Dec. 1, which indicates his ability to run a breakout remains strong.

But when he has been on the ice at even strength this season, the Penguins have been outscored 51-36. It's safe to say Letang has been guilty of more turnovers and questionable decisions this season than usual.

That's not a result of Letang trying to find a safer style of play that will allow him to stay healthy well into his 30s, he said. It's a result of a return to normal taking longer than he hoped.

“It's me trying to get back into it after eight months without playing hockey,” he said. “It's not trying to find a way how to play. It's obviously something that's in the back of my mind. I want to play over 75 games a year now. It's just trying to get back into the rhythm, try to maintain stability.

“I didn't think it was going to be as hard as it's been. It's tough. Eight months without playing, and I got right back into it.”

An up-and-down season has done little to hurt his reputation league-wide, though.

Letang downplayed the significance of his fourth All-Star bid, theorizing he was chosen because he checked off a few specific boxes the league needed to fill when choosing the Metropolitan Division team.

“It's a different formula,” Letang said. “It's three-on-three, so they have to pick different players from different teams, certain positions, so it's hard to make that clear-cut roster that you want to do.”

Still, there's no doubt that a decade of dynamic play and the three Stanley Cup rings have burnished his reputation.

When The Hockey News named the top 50 players of all-time for each franchise in October, Letang was rated as the No. 1 defenseman in Penguins history, ahead of Ron Stackhouse, Paul Coffey, Larry Murphy and Randy Carlyle.

“You have to (respect him) when you play against him,” teammate Olli Maatta said. “He's that good of a player. He can change the game. He can make things happen out of nothing. That's a special, special gift he has.”

If there's one part of Letang's game that is respected more than any other, it's probably his ability to handle a heavy workload without wilting. Letang, as he usually does, leads Penguins defensemen in even-strength, power-play and short-handed ice time this season.

“He logs a lot of minutes, plays a lot of different situations,” fellow All-Star Sidney Crosby said. “The amount of things he does for us and the amount of minutes he eats up, that's a pretty tough job. He's done a great job of it.”

Add it all up, and the conundrum of Letang's season becomes clear: He's an all-time great defenseman having a frustratingly mediocre year.

When he returns from the All-Star Game and resumes practice Monday for the final two months of the regular season, his mission is clear: Make the second part of that equation match up to the first.

“I'm still working on it,” Letang said. “Try to get better when it counts.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.