Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Lightning dominate NHL's midseason awards

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 5:09 p.m.
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov, right, of Russia, is congratulated by center Steven Stamkos after scoring against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of an NHL hockey game, in Los Angeles.Led by Stamkos and Kucherov, the Lightning are far away the best in the East, while the duo of Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn has the St. Louis Blues atop the West. The Toronto Maple Leafs are talented and the Los Angeles Kings are off to a great start, but there aren’t too many teams at the quarter mark that can feel very confident about making the playoffs. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov, right, of Russia, is congratulated by center Steven Stamkos after scoring against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of an NHL hockey game, in Los Angeles.Led by Stamkos and Kucherov, the Lightning are far away the best in the East, while the duo of Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn has the St. Louis Blues atop the West. The Toronto Maple Leafs are talented and the Los Angeles Kings are off to a great start, but there aren’t too many teams at the quarter mark that can feel very confident about making the playoffs. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker, File)

Updated 14 hours ago

If the Professional Hockey Writers Association's midseason awards are any indication, it's not hard to pick a favorite to knock off the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins this season.

It's the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Owners of the NHL's best record at the All-Star break, the Lightning also have the top contenders for three of the league's top postseason awards – winger Nikita Kucherov for the Hart Trophy as MVP, Victor Hedman for the Norris Trophy as top defenseman and Andrei Vasilevskiy for the Vezina Trophy as top goaltender.

The Penguins did not have a player hit the top three in any category of voting, which included more than 150 sports writers and broadcasters and 2,000 fans online.

This is the first time the PHWA handed out midseason awards since 1968. The organization stopped the practice the following year when the All-Star Game was introduced.

Here is a list of the top vote-getters in 10 categories.

Hart Trophy (league MVP)

1. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay

2. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado

3. John Tavares, Islanders

Norris Trophy (best defenseman)

1. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay

2. Drew Doughty, Los Angeles

3. John Klingberg, Dallas

Selke Trophy (best defensive forward)

1. Patrice Bergeron, Boston

2. Sean Couturier, Philadelphia

3. Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles

Calder Trophy (rookie of the year)

1. Mathew Barzal, Islanders

2. Brock Boeser, Vancouver

3. Charlie McAvoy, Boston

Lady Byng Trophy (sportsmanship)

1. Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary

2. Auston Matthews, Toronto

3. Ryan O'Reilly, Buffalo

Vezina Trophy (best goaltender)

1. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay

2. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg

3. Pekka Rinne, Nashville

Jack Adams Award (best coach)

1. Gerard Gallant, Vegas

2. Jon Cooper, Tampa Bay

3. Paul Maurice, Winnipeg

GM of the Year Award

1. George McPhee, Vegas

2. Steve Yzerman, Tampa Bay

3. Ray Shero, New Jersey

Rod Langway Award (best defensive defenseman)

1. Drew Doughty, Los Angeles

2. Zdeno Chara, Boston

3. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay

Comeback Player of the Year

1. Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay

2. Brian Boyle, New Jersey

3. Claude Giroux, Philadelphia

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.