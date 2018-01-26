Lightning dominate NHL's midseason awards
If the Professional Hockey Writers Association's midseason awards are any indication, it's not hard to pick a favorite to knock off the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins this season.
It's the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Owners of the NHL's best record at the All-Star break, the Lightning also have the top contenders for three of the league's top postseason awards – winger Nikita Kucherov for the Hart Trophy as MVP, Victor Hedman for the Norris Trophy as top defenseman and Andrei Vasilevskiy for the Vezina Trophy as top goaltender.
The Penguins did not have a player hit the top three in any category of voting, which included more than 150 sports writers and broadcasters and 2,000 fans online.
This is the first time the PHWA handed out midseason awards since 1968. The organization stopped the practice the following year when the All-Star Game was introduced.
Here is a list of the top vote-getters in 10 categories.
Hart Trophy (league MVP)
1. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay
2. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado
3. John Tavares, Islanders
Norris Trophy (best defenseman)
1. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay
2. Drew Doughty, Los Angeles
3. John Klingberg, Dallas
Selke Trophy (best defensive forward)
1. Patrice Bergeron, Boston
2. Sean Couturier, Philadelphia
3. Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles
Calder Trophy (rookie of the year)
1. Mathew Barzal, Islanders
2. Brock Boeser, Vancouver
3. Charlie McAvoy, Boston
Lady Byng Trophy (sportsmanship)
1. Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary
2. Auston Matthews, Toronto
3. Ryan O'Reilly, Buffalo
Vezina Trophy (best goaltender)
1. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay
2. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg
3. Pekka Rinne, Nashville
Jack Adams Award (best coach)
1. Gerard Gallant, Vegas
2. Jon Cooper, Tampa Bay
3. Paul Maurice, Winnipeg
GM of the Year Award
1. George McPhee, Vegas
2. Steve Yzerman, Tampa Bay
3. Ray Shero, New Jersey
Rod Langway Award (best defensive defenseman)
1. Drew Doughty, Los Angeles
2. Zdeno Chara, Boston
3. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay
Comeback Player of the Year
1. Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay
2. Brian Boyle, New Jersey
3. Claude Giroux, Philadelphia