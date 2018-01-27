Penguins' Sidney Crosby to team up with rivals in All-Star Game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sidney Crosby is going to spend some of Sunday's NHL All-Star Game teaming up with his biggest rivals.

Metropolitan Division coach Barry Trotz of the Washington Capitals said he plans to pair Crosby with Alex Ovechkin and Philadelphia's Claude Giroux for some of Sunday's exhibition.

“I probably will put (Crosby and Ovechkin) together for a bit just because they're two of the faces of the league for a long time,” Trotz said. “I know they've played a little bit together. Just for my own satisfaction, I'd like to see them on the same side for a few shifts. There's some good stories. Claude Giroux and Sid have had some battles over the years. I might mix it up.”

The format for the event is a round-robin three-on-three tournament between the league's four divisions, which means two forwards and one defenseman will be on the ice for each team at any time.

Crosby and Ovechkin played on the same line at times during last year's All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

“Obviously he's one of the best players in the league and in the world,” Ovechkin said. “To have a chance to play with him, it's an honor.”

