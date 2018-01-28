Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins representatives Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang score in NHL All-Star Game

Staff and Wire Reports | Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, 7:09 p.m.
Getty Images
Metropolitan Division's Sidney Crosby, of the Pittsburgh Penguins, handles the puck during the NHL hockey All-Star game with the Atlantic Division Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Metropolitan Division's Sidney Crosby, of the Pittsburgh Penguins, handles the puck during the NHL hockey All-Star game with the Atlantic Division Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. — Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin have been terrific rivals over the past decade.

For the second consecutive year, they proved they can be pretty good teammates, too. But they were able to do it only briefly Sunday.

Rickard Rakell had two goals, and rookie Brock Boeser, Johnny Gaudreau and Drew Doughty also scored to help the Pacific Division win the NHL All-Star game 5-2 over the Atlantic Division. The Atlantic team eliminated the Metropolitan team of Crosby and Ovechkin, 7-4, in one semifinal.

Pacific goalies Marc-Andre Fleury and Mike Smith teamed to allow just four goals in the two games their team captured to claim the $1 million shared by the winners of the four-team divisional tournament played in a three-on-three format.

The Canucks' Boeser, the only rookie among 15 first-time All-Stars, also had a goal in the Pacific's 5-2 semifinal victory over the Central Division and was named game MVP.

Mike Green had two goals for the Atlantic, one each off Fleury and Smith in the final.

With the Lightning's Jon Cooper coaching the Atlantic Division, and the team with the NHL's best record represented by a league-high four players, the sellout crowd of 19,092 roared its approval when the Atlantic-Metropolitan semifinal began with goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and forwards Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos on the ice at the same time.

Kucherov's hat trick in the 7-4 semifinal victory was the first for an All-Star game since the NHL adopted the three-match, three-on-three tournament format in 2016.

Point, Toronto's Auston Matthews and Buffalo's Jack Eichel also scored for the Atlantic, which rallied from a 3-1 deficit after Vasilevskiy allowed early goals to Crosby, Philadelphia's Claude Giroux and Ovechkin.

Ovechkin set up Crosby for a goal on their first shift of the game, and Crosby returned the favor a little later. Crosby and Ovechkin also teamed up for a pair of goals at last year's All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

Crosby's goal came when he took a pass from Ovechkin near the right point, dipped to the middle of the ice and fired a shot past the blocker of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy 69 seconds into the game. Ovechkin dangled through the Atlantic Division defense to score after taking a pass from Crosby in the neutral zone about seven minutes later.

“He's a pretty easy guy to play with,” Crosby said. “As soon as you get over the blue line, you just look for him. I had a great view of the goal he scored. There was basically no room there. I don't know how he gets around the defenseman. You see that shot time and time again. He makes it look pretty easy.”

Kris Letang, the other Penguins representative, also scored a goal, converting a pass from Islanders center John Tavares to give the Metropolitan Division a 4-3 lead with about three minutes left in the game.

Letang has four goals in four career All-Star appearances.

“It's cool,” Letang said. “It's a lot of talent. Guys are trying crazy stuff out there, and nobody wants to get injured. It's a little soft, but it's fun to see how much skill these guys have.”

