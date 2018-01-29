Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins' goalie Matt Murray eager for upward trend

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 6:24 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray blocks a shot by the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Las Vegas.
John Locher/AP
Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray blocks a shot by the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray sits in his crease after being beat by the Ducks' Andrej Kase in the first period Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray sits in his crease after being beat by the Ducks' Andrej Kase in the first period Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
The Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith makes a save on the Wild' Zach Parise in the first period Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith makes a save on the Wild' Zach Parise in the first period Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 21 hours ago

As an hourlong practice wrapped up in Cranberry on Monday afternoon, with most of the rest of the team working on the power play at the other end of the rink, goalie coach Mike Buckley stood next to Matt Murray in the crease.

With a smile, Buckley said a few encouraging words to the 22-year-old goaltender, then offered a fist bump.

After a half-season filled with more and deeper lows than Murray possibly could have imagined, things finally are starting to look up.

“He's obviously our No. 1 goalie,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “We'd like to get him back in the net as soon as we can, but we want to do it the right way, and certainly, we're all trying to be respectful of Matt's situation. We communicate with him daily, but I do believe Matt is in a good place right now.”

While Sullivan doesn't name his starting goaltender until gameday, there's a good chance Murray will make his first start since Jan. 4 when the Penguins host San Jose on Tuesday night.

Casey DeSmith started the team's previous four games, posting a .944 save percentage and winning three of them. It won't be easy for Sullivan to turn away from DeSmith while he's on a hot streak, but the All-Star break provides a logical point to go back to Murray.

DeSmith, for what it's worth, said he's up for anything.

“I think the situation now is I have no idea what the situation is. That's what I'm looking at,” DeSmith said. “For me, it doesn't matter too much. I think I'm the type of guy who can make the most out of what he gets. I think that's something I've done to my advantage.”

Murray, meanwhile, said he's eager to get back in net and has kept the rust off as well as could reasonably be expected.

While he's been out of the lineup after the death of his father Jan. 16, Murray has spent most of his time with the team working with Buckley on his fundamentals.

“Working on your feet. Working on your hands. All the stuff you learn when you're just starting out as a kid,” Murray said. “Just trying to simplify.”

The goal is to get Murray back to the top of his game, which frankly isn't a place he has spent much time this season. Murray is 15-12-1 with a .903 save percentage this season. Before this year, he was 41-12-5 with a .925 save percentage in his NHL career.

It's possible Murray's numbers suffered because the team, as a whole, wasn't playing great hockey the first three months of the season. Now that the team is back on track, it's entirely likely his stat line will improve tremendously when he returns to the crease.

Murray said he pays that situation little mind, however.

For one thing, he doesn't think his quality of play is directly tied to that of the team.

“I say this all the time. We don't really play hockey. We play goalie,” Murray said. “It's like a completely different sport. It's not even close to the same physically, mentally or anything like that.”

For another, he always wants to improve no matter how well or poorly his previous start went.

“Always. Not just as an athlete but as a person, you always want to improve,” Murray said. “That never stops, I don't think. Even when you're Sidney Crosby, best player in the world, he's still getting better every day too. That's just life as a professional, I think.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.