Penguins' goalie Matt Murray eager for upward trend

As an hourlong practice wrapped up in Cranberry on Monday afternoon, with most of the rest of the team working on the power play at the other end of the rink, goalie coach Mike Buckley stood next to Matt Murray in the crease.

With a smile, Buckley said a few encouraging words to the 22-year-old goaltender, then offered a fist bump.

After a half-season filled with more and deeper lows than Murray possibly could have imagined, things finally are starting to look up.

“He's obviously our No. 1 goalie,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “We'd like to get him back in the net as soon as we can, but we want to do it the right way, and certainly, we're all trying to be respectful of Matt's situation. We communicate with him daily, but I do believe Matt is in a good place right now.”

While Sullivan doesn't name his starting goaltender until gameday, there's a good chance Murray will make his first start since Jan. 4 when the Penguins host San Jose on Tuesday night.

Casey DeSmith started the team's previous four games, posting a .944 save percentage and winning three of them. It won't be easy for Sullivan to turn away from DeSmith while he's on a hot streak, but the All-Star break provides a logical point to go back to Murray.

DeSmith, for what it's worth, said he's up for anything.

“I think the situation now is I have no idea what the situation is. That's what I'm looking at,” DeSmith said. “For me, it doesn't matter too much. I think I'm the type of guy who can make the most out of what he gets. I think that's something I've done to my advantage.”

Murray, meanwhile, said he's eager to get back in net and has kept the rust off as well as could reasonably be expected.

While he's been out of the lineup after the death of his father Jan. 16, Murray has spent most of his time with the team working with Buckley on his fundamentals.

“Working on your feet. Working on your hands. All the stuff you learn when you're just starting out as a kid,” Murray said. “Just trying to simplify.”

The goal is to get Murray back to the top of his game, which frankly isn't a place he has spent much time this season. Murray is 15-12-1 with a .903 save percentage this season. Before this year, he was 41-12-5 with a .925 save percentage in his NHL career.

It's possible Murray's numbers suffered because the team, as a whole, wasn't playing great hockey the first three months of the season. Now that the team is back on track, it's entirely likely his stat line will improve tremendously when he returns to the crease.

Murray said he pays that situation little mind, however.

For one thing, he doesn't think his quality of play is directly tied to that of the team.

“I say this all the time. We don't really play hockey. We play goalie,” Murray said. “It's like a completely different sport. It's not even close to the same physically, mentally or anything like that.”

For another, he always wants to improve no matter how well or poorly his previous start went.

“Always. Not just as an athlete but as a person, you always want to improve,” Murray said. “That never stops, I don't think. Even when you're Sidney Crosby, best player in the world, he's still getting better every day too. That's just life as a professional, I think.”

