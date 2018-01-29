Penguins notebook: Jaromir Jagr 'more than a god' in Czech Republic

Jaromir Jagr's long and decorated NHL career apparently came to an end Monday when, after the 45-year-old winger cleared waivers, he was assigned to Kladno in the Czech Republic by the Calgary Flames.

That was tough news to take for Western Pennsylvania hockey fans, who remember a mulleted, teenage Jagr dominating defenders and giving the weather report on WDVE's morning show as if it were yesterday.

It was tough news for Penguins winger Dominik Simon to take, too.

Simon isn't just a countryman of Jagr's. He played on a line with the legendary figure during the 2015 World Championships.

“He's actually a little bit more than a god (in the Czech Republic),” Simon said. “In the World Championships, when he went on the ice, the arena almost exploded. When he scored, oh my God. He's the biggest guy in Czech, I guess.”

Simon, currently the left wing on the Penguins' top line with center Sidney Crosby, knows he'll have no shortage of stories to tell his kids some day about his brushes with hockey greatness.

“I'm really lucky. It's unreal,” Simon said. “It's the same as playing with Sid. I don't even realize it too much right now. It's like, there's the best ever. It's messed up. I'm actually happy I don't think about it too much right now. Later, I'll be like, ‘Oh.' ”

Jagr isn't planning to retire, of course. He will play for the team he owns in his hometown of Kladno, hoping to help the club climb from the second division to the top division in the country's domestic league.

Simon had a message for fans hoping to catch a Kladno game in the near future: act fast.

“Everybody's excited,” Simon said. “Everybody's buying tickets already. They're going there from all of the Czech Republic. They don't even know if he's going to be there, but I know some people already have tickets. It's a big thing.”

Honoring Jagr

Crosby also paid tribute to Jagr on Monday, four days after he passed the Czech star for second place on the franchise's all-time scoring list.

“I remember watching him growing up. Playing against him, he did all the things you watched so many times,” Crosby said. “He was a pretty tough guy to stop with everything that he was able to do. The times in which he played, too. The game changed over the course of different years and different styles, and he always found a way to produce and be successful. It's amazing what he was able to do for as long as he was able to do it.”

No rust

The All-Star break was the last league-mandated time off for the Penguins this season. Tuesday night's game starts a 10-week sprint to the finish of the regular season.

Under coach Mike Sullivan, the Penguins have had eight league-mandated breaks of three days or more — three for Christmas, two for bye weeks and three for the All-Star Game. They're 7-0 in the games immediately following the first seven breaks.

“I think our guys have a lot of experience in this type of stuff, and they handle it very well,” Sullivan said. “They take care of themselves when they're away from the formal practice. When we do come back off these breaks, our hope is we're prepared as any team to have success.”

Lineup notes

The Penguins used the exact same lineup in Monday's practice as Thursday's game against Minnesota. Ian Cole was on the third defense pair with Jamie Oleksiak. Matt Hunwick, Chad Ruhwedel and Ryan Reaves were extras.

Hunwick missed Thursday's game with an upper-body injury. Sullivan said he is progressing well but is still considered day-to-day.

Fourth-line center Jean-Sebastien Dea was back after being sent to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during the All-Star break.

