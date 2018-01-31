Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins notebook: All-Stars Crosby, Letang get day off from practice

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, 6:21 p.m.
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 28: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins warms-up prior to the 2018 Honda NHL All-Star Game at Amalie Arena on January 28, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Updated 8 hours ago

Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang also did not practice, but their absences were planned. They were given the day off after traveling to Tampa for the All-Star Game last weekend, practicing Monday and playing Tuesday night.

Crosby's ice time is something coach Mike Sullivan has been keeping an eye on lately.

Since Carter Rowney went down with an upper-body injury Jan. 2, Sullivan has been double-shifting Crosby at times, getting him on the ice with third-line wingers Jake Guentzel and Phil Kessel or fourth-liners Tom Kuhnhackl and Bryan Rust.

As a result, Crosby has topped the 21-minute mark in five of the last 12 games.

“In an isolated instance, it's OK,” Sullivan said. “He's a really fit guy. He's one guy that can really handle minutes because of his fitness level. It's not something we'd like to do game in and game out. That could have an impact long term, but in an isolated instance here or there, I don't think it's a huge concern.”

Sullivan said he used Crosby for almost 22 minutes Tuesday night largely because the Penguins took four penalties in the second period. With Rowney out, Riley Sheahan is the team's only regular penalty killer who takes faceoffs. That has pressed Crosby into more regular short-handed duty.

“We simply have to take less penalties, and that's something that we've been talking about with our team here for the last handful of games,” Sullivan said. “We're asking a lot of our penalty kill.”

In the black

After Tuesday night's performance, the Penguins are finally in the black when it comes to goal differential, scoring 156 goals this season while giving up 155.

It has been a long road back to positive figures after losing 5-4 in overtime to St. Louis in the season opener and 10-1 to Chicago the next night.

They bottomed out at minus-20 after a 4-3 loss to Boston the day after Thanksgiving. They were plus-18 in January.

“Guys are starting to find their games more and more now,” winger Carl Hagelin said. “There are still improvements to be made, but at least guys are moving in the right direction. We just look like a faster team.”

Moving up

With his 40-save performance Tuesday night, Matt Murray moved into a tie with Greg Millen for seventh on the team's all-time goalie wins list with 57. In the near future, Murray could move into the top five, passing Les Binkley (58) and Jean-Sebastien Aubin (63).

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

click me