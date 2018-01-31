Penguins winger Conor Sheary's status for Capitals game uncertain

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Top-line winger Conor Sheary did not practice with the Penguins on Wednesday because of a lower-body injury, and his status for Friday's game with the Washington Capitals is unclear.

Coach Mike Sullivan said after practice that Sheary was still being evaluated and the team would know more Thursday.

Sheary played only three shifts in the third period of Tuesday night's 5-2 Penguins win over San Jose, the last coming with about eight minutes left in the game.

If Sheary is out, the obvious replacement on the right wing of the first line with Dominik Simon and Sidney Crosby is Bryan Rust.

Rust snapped a 14-game drought with a two-goal performance against the Sharks.

“I think Rusty's a guy that we can plug into any line, and he can help that line be effective,” Sullivan said. “He can skate. I think him and Conor share similar attributes in their quickness and their puck pursuit and their ability to force turnovers and force errant passes by putting defensemen under duress. I think both of those guys have the ability to do that.”

Crosby and Kris Letang also did not practice Wednesday.

They were given the day off after traveling to Tampa for the All-Star Game last weekend, practicing Monday and playing Tuesday night.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.