Sidney Crosby, Penguins ready to heat things up against Capitals

On practically a daily basis, moments after he wraps up his on-ice work at practice, Sidney Crosby retreats to his locker and patiently entertains questions from reporters for five or 10 minutes.

In recent days, he has been asked to discuss a wide variety of topics ancillary to the actual business at hand. He has talked about his appearance at last weekend's All-Star Game. Stuck on 399 for six games now, he has analyzed his quest for 400 career goals. He has assessed Jaromir Jagr's place in the history of the sport. He has given his Super Bowl prediction.

On Thursday, finally, he was asked to discuss a topic he could really sink his teeth into. The rival Washington Capitals come to town Friday night.

It's precisely the kind of competition Crosby lives for.

“There's a rivalry between the two teams,” Crosby said, “and I'm sure both teams bring out the best in each other.”

One topic Crosby hasn't discussed in recent days, however, is peppers. Yet it's a metaphor that can be applied to the Penguins locker room after Thursday's practice.

The Scoville Scale is a tool used to measure the heat of peppers, ranging from mild to melt-your-face-off. It could also be used to assess the heat of the competitive fire in advance of Friday's big game. Here's a sample.

0 Scoville Heat Units: Bell peppers · Matt Murray

Murray is as intense and competitive as goalies come, but the 23-year-old dog lover would be more likely to punt a pooch than admit he prepares differently for one game than another.

“Every game, we need to be on our best game. I don't think it changes from day to day,” Murray said. “Every game is important. I'm sorry I'm not going to give you the quote you're looking for.”

4,000 Scoville Heat Units: Jalapeno · Mike Sullivan

Sullivan recognizes that rivalry games can be emotional, but he's too caught up in the idea of daily improvement to get jacked up for one particular matchup.

“It's a great opportunity in front of us, but our focus has to be short term and short sighted so that we can control what we can,” Sullivan said.

40,000 Scoville Heat Units: Cayenne pepper · Kris Letang

Letang balked at the idea that Friday night's game is a measuring stick to see how far the Penguins have come in the past month. He dismissed the notion that the Penguins could start thinking about a division title if they won and moved within four points of the first-place Capitals. But he's been involved in these Washington games for a decade now. He knows what's up.

“It's a huge game against them,” Letang said. “It's a big game. They're always at the top of our division. We all know that rivalry with Sid and (Alex Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin). We have all kind of star power on each side. It's always fun to be part of, and it's an important one for us.”

1,000,000 Scoville Heat Units: Ghost pepper · Crosby

Given the logjam in the Metropolitan standings, Crosby made it clear he believes the Penguins need to be at their best for all games from here on out, not just Friday. But is he fired up for this one? No doubt.

“When the game and the intensity and the emotion kind of escalates, you want to be able to raise your level as a team, too,” Crosby said. “Good teams are able to do that. It'll be important for us to do that (Friday) night.”

And for the record, Crosby is picking the Patriots.

“Either way, I can't really win with this one, so I'm going to go with New England. I think they're going to win,” Crosby said. “I know that's not going to be a popular choice here, but that's who I'm going with.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.