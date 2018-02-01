Penguins notebook: Expect Ryan Reaves' return vs. Capitals

After the announcement of Penguins winger Conor Sheary's injury, and assuming Bryan Rust will fill in for Sheary on the top line, Ryan Reaves likely will move into Rust's spot on the fourth line with Tom Kuhnhackl and Jean-Sebastien Dea. Despite sitting as a healthy scratch for the previous three games, there's a good chance Reaves would have been in Friday's lineup regardless of Sheary's status.

The Penguins host the Washington Capitals, and games between the longtime rivals tend to get physical. Reaves excels in those type of games.

“Ryan's a good player for us,” Sullivan said. “He's another guy, based on the type of game that's going to be played out there, that we think can help us win.”

Murray lends a hand

With its Hockey is For Everyone initiative in the month of February, the NHL tries to convey the message that the sport should welcome all fans and players regardless of their ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or physical abilities or disabilities.

It's a cause Penguins goalie Matt Murray believes in, so he volunteered to be the team's ambassador, offering leadership on inclusion issues in the locker room and the community.

“You feel for those who don't feel included,” Murray said. “It's just about trying to promote that inclusive environment, no matter where you are, no matter who you are. It's definitely something I stand for.”

