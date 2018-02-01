Penguins winger Conor Sheary's status is week-to-week with injury

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Top-line winger Conor Sheary will be out on a week-to-week basis with a lower-body injury, coach Mike Sullivan said after practice Thursday.

With Sheary out, Bryan Rust moved up into the right-wing spot on the first line with Sidney Crosby and Dominik Simon. Heavyweight Ryan Reaves filled Rust's spot on the fourth line.

Sheary was injured during Tuesday's 5-2 Penguins win over San Jose. With 12 goals and 19 points in 52 games, he is having a down season compared to the 30-goal, 53-point campaign he turned in last year.

Wing is perhaps the position of the greatest depth in the Penguins system. Rust has the pedigree to play in the top nine, and prospects such as Daniel Sprong and Zach Aston-Reese are available for call-up from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton should they be needed.

“I think we have capable guys that we can plug in that give us an opportunity to continue to win games,” Sullivan said. “We have some versatility with our wings that I think is part of the strength of this team. Conor is a really good player. He's not an easy guy to replace. He brings a certain dimension to our team that helps us win games. But certainly we have capable people.”

Rust, who is coming off a two-goal game Tuesday night, should provide a speedy complement to Crosby and Simon.

“I'd like to just keep the rhythm,” Rust said. “Obviously our team's had a lot of success, and they've been a really big part of it. If I can just step in there and bring my game and help keep it rolling, I think that's the goal.”

Despite sitting as a healthy scratch for the previous three games, Reaves likely would have been in Friday's lineup regardless of Sheary's status.

The Penguins play host to the Washington Capitals, and games between the longtime rivals tend to get physical. Reaves excels in those type of games.

“Ryan's a good player for us,” Sullivan said. “He's another guy, based on the type of game that's going to be played out there, that we think can help us win.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.