Penguins' Evgeni Malkin wins NHL award for sizzling January

The Penguins turned their season around with a stellar month of January. Evgeni Malkin's play was a big reason why, and on Thursday, he was rewarded for his efforts.

Malkin was honored as the NHL's first star of the month. Boston center Patrice Bergeron was second star. Colorado goalie Jonathan Bernier was third.

Malkin scored a league-high 12 goals in 12 games in January, leading the Penguins to a 9-3-0 record. He had three game-winning goals in the month, including one in overtime against Boston on Jan. 7, and recorded his 12th career hat trick Tuesday night against San Jose.

Malkin tied his career high for goals in a month. He also scored 12 in January of 2008 and January 2012.

Bergeron had nine goals and 17 points in 11 games. Bernier went 8-2-1 with a .939 save percentage.

