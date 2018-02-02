Penguins' Ryan Reaves says he's offered to fight Capitals' Tom Wilson

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After a three-game reprieve as a healthy scratch, Ryan Reaves is expected to return to the Penguins' lineup at a rather opportune time: for a game against the Capitals.

"A rivalry is rivalry; you hate each other," Reaves said after the morning skate in advance of Friday's 7 p.m. game against the Capitals. "You love playing against each other, but yeah there's just a lot of hate."

The enforcer almost certainly will slot back into the fourth line; Bryan Rust will move up to Sidney Crosby's line because of the absence of Conor Sheary .

"I'm exited; the boys are rolling," Reaves said. "I hope to just come bring what I bring to the team and keep it going."

This is Reaves' third Penguins-Capitals game (he was acquired via a draft-day trade from the St. Louis Blues) – but yet many are waiting for the main event: a Reaves-vs.-Tom Wilson fight.

According to hockeyfights.com, Wilson has the second-most fighting majors in the NHL this season (10). Reaves is tied for fourth with six.

Reaves implied that the lack of a Reaves/Wilson tangle during the Oct. 11 or Nov. 10 games wasn't of his choice or doing.

"I mean, the offer has been out there," Reaves said. "But yeah, it just hasn't happened. I am not gonna go and chase a guy out on the ice and put my team in the penalty box, maybe. So if it happens, it happens. I just have to make sure I play my game."

Fight or no fight, though, Reaves expects the requisite animosity between the longtime rivals. As a bonus Friday, the Penguins with a regulation victory can pull to within four points of the Metropolitan Division-leading Capitals.

"Lot of love out on the ice, you know?" Reaves deadpanned. "Two teams that like to like each other, lot of handshakes and smiles.

"No, obviously a physical, in-your-face game. I expect a lot of the same tonight. Big division game, and down the stretch here they all start to get a little more heated."

