Penguins

Penguins notebook: Ian Cole stakes his claim in 3rd straight game

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, 8:30 p.m.
The Penguins' Ian Cole checks the Coyotes' Christian Dvorak in the second period Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Updated 10 hours ago

In addition to Conor Sheary, defensemen Matt Hunwick and Chad Ruhwedel were the Penguins' scratches for Friday's game against the Capitals. Both are healthy, meaning Ian Cole has re-established himself as in the top six for now.

Friday was Cole's third consecutive game after sitting out the previous seven.

The Capitals' scratches were winger Jakub Vrana and former Penguins defenseman Taylor Chorney.

Open practice Monday

The Penguins' 10th annual “Open Practice” is Monday at PPG Paints Arena. The team said 7,000 students in Grades 1-8 from 54 schools in Allegheny County will be guests for the 11 a.m. session.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

