Penguins' Carter Rowney activated off IR, expected to play vs. Capitals

Friday marked exactly one month that Carter Rowney has been out of game action.

"Felt like I was out for six months," the Penguins forward said, with a relieved smile.

He won't have to wait any longer.

Though coach Mike Sullivan would not specifically address Rowney's potential availability for Friday's game against the Washington Capitals (Sullivan said only, "All the forwards are game-time decisions"), Rowney was activated from injured reserve after taking part in the morning skate.

Rowney said he "didn't really have any limitations." Though it was a lightly-attended skate with little opportunity for contact, Rowney wasn't off limits to teammates.

"It was just getting used to the pace," Rowney said. "This whole time, I have been skating, so my legs feel good. It's just getting back with the team, getting used to the timing and the speed that game is played at. But I felt pretty good out there these past two days."

Rowney is expected to resume his role as the fourth-line center. The player who's been in that spot in recent weeks in his stead, Jean-Sebastien Dea, was re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to clear the roster space for Rowney.

Rowney made his NHL debut one year and two days ago. He also missed 13 games earlier this season because of a fractured hand.

He did not go into detail about the nature of his injury, suffered during a Jan. 2 game at Philadelphia.

"Kind of a freak play," Rowney said. "Unfortunate and frustrating as it was, I was lucky enough that it was short term in a way. Could have been worse. It was a fairly smooth rehab, and I'm happy to get back."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.